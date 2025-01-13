De Lima: INC peace rally unlikely to stop impeachment move vs VP Sara

Individuals gather at South Road Properties in Cebu City for the Iglesia ni Cristo’s “National Rally for Peace” on Monday, Jan. 13, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Iglesia ni Cristo’s “Rally for Peace,” organized to oppose impeachment efforts against Vice President Sara Duterte, will have little impact on stopping the move, former Sen. Leila de Lima said Monday, January 13.

“No matter how massive or big in numbers that rally would turn out to be, it’s still reflective of the minority position for the rest of the Filipinos. So, I don’t think it would have much impact,” she said in an interview with ANC "Headstart".

The rally at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila on Monday gathered around 1.4 million people as of 2 p.m., according to the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office. The same protest was also held in other cities.

Organizers of the protest previously said the peace rally was meant to back President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s stance not to push through with an impeachment process against the vice president.

De Lima pointed to a recent Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey showing that only 35% of respondents disapproved of the impeachment complaints against Duterte, while 41% supported them, describing the opposition as a “minority.”

“The survey results clearly say that most Filipinos would prefer impeaching VP Sara at this point, as against the position of just … letting go [of] all these allegations against VP Sara,” she said.

Despite the massive turnout of the peace rally, the former senator said “it’s still a minority.” De Lima is the spokesperson of the first impeachment complaint filed by various sectoral groups, including families of extrajudicial killing (EJK) victims.

Still, she acknowledged the possibility that members of Congress, particularly those seeking reelection in the 2025 midterm polls, might be influenced by the Iglesia ni Cristo’s (INC) position.

“You know, the perceived pressure that the INC as a religious sect can have on the members of Congress, it's a sad reality,” de Lima said, referring to the “bloc votes” practiced by the INC during elections.

Although the House secretary general has yet to act on the three impeachment complaints filed before the lower chamber. He previously explained that the delay is due to reports of a potential fourth complaint that could secure majority lawmakers’ endorsement.

For de Lima, however, enough time has passed. With Congress resuming session on Monday, she urged the House of Representatives to expedite the impeachment process, noting the limited time remaining before the 19th Congress ends.

She also mentioned that the upcoming 2025 midterm elections may even derail the impeachment process.

Better to consolidate complaints

On January 8, Makabayan lawmakers — endorsers of the second complaint — held a meeting with other complainants and endorsers to agree upon efforts to urge the lower chamber and Marcos admin to act upon the complaints.

De Lima mentioned that consolidating the complaints would also fast-track the impeachment process, which is something that House Secretary General Reginald Velasco raised on January 9.

“It would be more convenient for orderly proceedings at the House committee level if that would be the scenario, that all three complaints, consolidated complaints, would be referred to the House Committee on Justice,” de Lima said, as all three complaints cited betrayal of public trust as a ground for ousting Duterte.

All of the complainants alleged the misuse of P612.5 million in confidential and intelligence funds by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) in 2022 and 2023 under Duterte’s leadership, citing irregularities found at the congressional probe.

To skip committee-level proceedings, at least one-third of House members must endorse the impeachment complaint, sending it directly to trial in the Senate. De Lima expressed confidence that this scenario is highly possible.

While several House lawmakers and leaders have publicly supported the complaints or recognized the survey as a reflection of Filipinos’ desire to hold Duterte accountable, she also noted that uncertainty persists over how the Senate would vote if Duterte goes to trial.

“We do not have really enough information about what exactly is the sentiment of the majority of the members of the Senate. I think when it comes to the Senate, it's quite important that they hear it fairly, right? I mean, don't decide just out of political alliances,” she said.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian previously said that the INC’s peace rally could prompt government officials to “think twice” about supporting Duterte’s impeachment.

A two-thirds vote of all Senate members is required to convict and remove a government official from office after the impeachment trial.