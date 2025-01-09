^

LIVE updates: Traslacion 2025

January 9, 2025
MANILA, Philippines — Millions of devotees of the Black Nazarene, also known as Nuestro Padre Jesus Nazareno, are expected to join in the traslacion, a procession marking the annual religious celebration.

The traslacion honors the historic transfer of the Black Nazarene image from its old home in Intramuros, Manila to the Minor Basilica of the Nazarene or Quiapo Church. It is held every January 9.

The traditional pahalik or kissing of the image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand began at midnight of January 7.

Six million attendees are expected to join the procession, according to the Manila City government.

The procession will begin at the Quirino Grandstand, Rizal Park early Thursday.

Stay updated on the event with the live updates. (Can't view the updates below? Click here.)

