Suspect behind OFW slay in Kuwait may have also killed a Filipino girlfriend, says Tulfo

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
January 3, 2025 | 4:24pm
Map of Kuwait
MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Raffy Tulfo on Friday, January 3, condemned the killing of overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Dafnie Mates Nacalaban in Kuwait, saying that the suspect allegedly killed his Filipino girlfriend just months earlier.

Tulfo, who heads the Senate panel on migrant workers, said that he consulted Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Hans Leo Cacdac on the matter. 

“Ang itinuturong suspek sa pagkamatay niya ay si Jarrah Jassem Abdulghani, na diumano’y pinatay rin ang Filipina girlfriend nito ilang buwan lamang ang nakakaraan,” Tulfo said, citing information from Cacdac. 

(The suspect in her killing is Jarrah Jassem Abdulghani, who also allegedly killed a Filipino girlfriend just a few months ago.) 

Tulfo said that Nacalaban has been missing for at least two months. Her live-in partner in the Philippines had approached Tulfo’s office for help on January 2 to ask for help. 

The senator said that it was Abdulghani's brother who turned in to authorities on Dec. 28, 2024. Kuwaiti authorities found the body in a state of decomposition. 

In a previous message to Philstar.com, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said that the incident happened two months ago. 

“The suspected perpetrator is incoherent and it is difficult to get clear information from him. Possibly from frequent drug use as he has a prior record of drug use. It was his own brother who turned him in,” De Vega said. 

Tulfo said that Nacalaban’s last employer on her contract was Fawaz Satarn Muhawish Alduways, as of Oct. 16, 2024. 

In a previous interview, Cacdac said that they are still verifying if the employer was involved in Nacalaban’s death.  

Tulfo extended his condolences to the affected family. 

“It is also important for our government to always assert and protect the rights of our so-called modern-day heroes, and ensure to hold culprit accountable for this crime.I extend my deepest condolences to the family of Dafnie, but rest assured that the government is doing its best to ensure the swift shipment of her remains back to the Philippines and give them all the necessary assistance,” Tulfo said. 

This is not the first instance of a female OFW being killed in Kuwait. 

In 2023, the killing of Julleebee Ranara pushed the DMW to limit the number of OFWs being deployed to Kuwait. Kuwait, in turn, suspended the issuance of visas to OFWs. 

