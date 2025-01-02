â€˜Tropical cyclone could develop this monthâ€™

‘Tropical cyclone could develop this month’

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical cyclone could form within the Philippine area of responsibility this month, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The cyclone could make landfall near Eastern Visayas or Caraga, or it might entirely deviate from the country, PAGASA noted.

No low-pressure area is currently being monitored within the country’s area of responsibility.

The intertropical convergence zone, shear line and northeast monsoon continue to influence the country’s weather, bringing cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms.