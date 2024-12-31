^

December fire incidents drop 32%: BFP reports 941 cases nationwide

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 31, 2024 | 1:52pm
December fire incidents drop 32%: BFP reports 941 cases nationwide
Two firemen responding in a fire in Metro Manila.
Philstar.com / File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — More than 900 fire incidents have been recorded in December across the country, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said. 

A total of 941 fire incidents have been recorded this month, Fire Senior Superintendent Annalee Atienza, the bureau's spokesperson, said in a Teleradyo interview on Tuesday, December 31.

The number of incidents was 32% lower than last year’s tally of 1,390 fire incidents nationwide.

“The number of fire-related incidents caused by firecrackers is lower this year compared to last year,” Atienza said in Filipino. 

Atienza attributed the fire-related incidents in December to open-flame cooking and electrical ignition. 

“Because of this, there’s cooking happening everywhere. Please don’t leave it unattended and ensure proper handling of LPG, gas stoves, and firewood,” Atienza said in Filipino.

For the New Year’s Eve celebrations, Atienza also said the BFP is prepared for possible fire incidents.

“We must always expect the worst. The BFP is ready and on standby, prepared for any requests or support our community may need,” Atienza said.

“All our logistical support is on standby. That’s why, at times, nearby municipalities close to the fire scene step in to augment the response efforts,” she added.

On Tuesday, Brigadier General Jean Fajardo, the national police spokesperson, said authorities have confiscated more than 520,000 illegal firecrackers as of December 30 with an estimated amount of P2.4 million.

