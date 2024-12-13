Shariâ€™ah lawyer passes 2024 Bar Exams on 2nd attempt

Shari’ah lawyer passes 2024 Bar Exams on 2nd attempt

Jamimah Yusopy Disomangcoop tries to reach her mother through the phone after knowing that she is one of the passers of the 2024 Bar Examinations.

MANILA, Philippines — “Pahingi akong load, tawagan ko si Mama (Please give me load, I'll call Mama)," said Jamimah Yusopy Disomangcoop, a new Bar Exam passer, as she tearfully saw her exam results.

Disomangcoop is among the 3,962 newly minted lawyers who passed this year's Bar Exam and are now eligible for admission to the practice of law.

“Alhamdulillah (praise be to God), Alhamdulillah (praise be to God) I’ve been waiting for this,” she said.

Before taking her first attempt at the Bar Exams in 2023, she passed the Shari’ah Bar Examinations in 2020.

The Shari’ah Bar is a separate Bar Examination for Islamic personal laws.

She graduated from Mindanao State University-Iligan Campus and just traveled to the Supreme Court in Ermita, Manila, to see the results.

“Naglakas loob ako tignan, kasi I want to face the fear,” she said in an interview with reporters.

(I mustered the courage to look because I want to face the fear.)

When asked what aspiring lawyers should do before taking the Bar Exams, she urged them to trust their Bar Exam review centers and to not give up on the “dreams you want to reach.”

“Keep the spirit of fighting, alalayan niyo nalang po san kayo nagkulang, saka laban lang para sa pangarap at para sa pamilya,” she said.

(Keep the fighting spirit alive, just work on where you fell short, and keep pushing forward for your dreams and for your family.)

On Friday, December 13, the Supreme Court announced the results of the 2024 Bar Examinations, revealing that 3,962 out of 10,490 examinees passed.

This translates to a passing rate of 37.84%, slightly higher than 2023’s 36.77%.