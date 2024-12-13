FULL LIST: 2024 Bar exams passers

The facade of the Supreme Court of the Philippines on Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila, taken on Dec. 13, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Associate Justice and Bar chair 2024 Mario Lopez on Friday, December 13, announced the results of the 2024 Bar Examinations.

A total of 3,962 takers successfully passed the Bar Exams, higher than 3,812 passers in 2023 when 10,387 hopefuls took the exams.

This year, 10,504 candidates registered for the Bar exams but only 10,490 completed the three-day tests held in September.

According to the SC, the 2024 Bar exams posted a passing rate of 37.84 %.

The 2024 rate is higher than last year’s passing rate of 36.77%.

The list of successful examinees can be viewed within the courtyard of SC in Padre Faura Street, Manila and online through its official channels.

Below is the full list of successful Bar examinees.

—Ian Laqui and Rosette Adel