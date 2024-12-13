^

LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
December 13, 2024 | 3:47pm
LIST: Top-performing law schools in 2024 Bar exams
Photo shows a building in Ateneo De Manila University.
Ateneo de Manila University via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo de Manila University emerged as the country's top-performing law school in the 2024 Bar Examinations, leading both the first-time takers and overall performance categories among schools with over 100 examinees, the Supreme Court announced Friday, December 13.

The Supreme Court recognized outstanding law schools across four size-based classifications in two categories: first-time takers and overall performance (including repeaters). This classification system aims to provide a fair comparison among institutions based on their number of examinees.

Among schools with more than 100 first-time examinees, Ateneo posted a 96.36% passing rate, with 159 out of 165 candidates succeeding. It was followed by the University of the Philippines (93.09%), San Beda University (91.54%), the University of Santo Tomas - Manila (88.72%), and the University of San Carlos (85.45%) in Cebu. 

In the overall category for large schools, Ateneo maintained its dominance with a 96.02% passing rate (169 out of 176 examinees), while UP placed second with 90.51% (229 out of 253 examinees).

For schools with more than 100 test-takers, the complete rankings are:

  1. Ateneo de Manila University (96.02%, 169/176)
  2. University of the Philippines (90.51%, 229/253)
  3. San Beda University (89.73%, 131/146)
  4. University of Santo Tomas - Manila (80.35%, 139/173)
  5. University of San Carlos (79.05%, 117/148)

For schools with 51-100 examinees:

  1. Ateneo de Davao University (94.55%, 52/55)
  2. Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila (83.58%, 56/67)
  3. Polytechnic University of the Philippines (75.95%, 60/79)
  4. Saint Louis University (74.60%, 47/63)
  5. University of Cebu (74.32%, 55/74)

For schools with 11-50 examinees:

  1. West Visayas State University (92.31%, 12/13)
  2. University of Makati (90.91%, 20/22)
  3. University of Asia and the Pacific (87.50%, 21/24)
  4. Angeles University Foundation School of Law (84.38%, 27/32)
  5. Notre Dame of Marbel University (78.57%, 11/14)

For schools with 1-10 examinees:

  1. North Eastern Mindanao State University (100%, 4/4), Saint Columban College (100%, 5/5) and Our Lady of Mercy College (100%, 1/1)
  2. Mariano Marcos State University (90%, 9/10)
  3. Batangas State University (71.43%, 5/7)
  4. Manila Adventist College (44.44%, 4/9)
  5. Tomas Claudio College (40%, 4/10) and St. Mary's College of Tagum, Inc. (40%, 2/5)

Out of 142 law schools that participated in the 2024 Bar Examinations, 130 produced successful examinees.

The Supreme Court announced that 3,962 test-takers successfully hurdled the 2024 Bar Examinations, representing a 37.84% passing rate.

University of the Philippines' Kyle Christian Gorrero Tutor emerged as the bar topnotcher this year with an average score of 85.77%. 

