Navy helicopter crashes in Sangley; 5 injured

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
December 6, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Five people – two pilots and three maintenance crew – were injured after a Philippine Navy helicopter crash-landed during a training and maintenance flight at Sangley Aerodrome in Cavite yesterday morning.

One of the maintenance personnel may have suffered minor fractures. The rest of the aircraft’s passengers had minor cuts and bruises.

Commander John Percie Alcos, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the incident happened at 10:18 a.m. and involved an AgustaWestland AW109 identified as Naval Helicopter NH432.

Alcos said emergency response teams, including fire and medical personnel, were immediately deployed to the crash area to attend to the passengers.

Injured were pilot LCDR Mark Tablizo, co-pilot Lt. Elvan Antonni Marcelo, passengers Lt. Jeffrey Bernardino, FIAT Crisanto Cristobal Jr. and FN2 John Mark Roderno – all members of the Navy.

“No casualties were reported, and all personnel onboard, though with minor injuries, were conscious and safely transported to the 15th Strike Wing Hospital for medical evaluation,” Alcos said, adding that the five were all conscious and in stable condition.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines has suspended all landing and takeoff operations at Sangley Airport effective 10:18 a.m. yesterday. The suspension will remain in effect until further notice.

The Philippine Navy will be conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine what caused the crash and has temporarily grounded, as part of protocol, its three other AW109 helicopters.

“Rest assured that the Philippine Navy is committed to maintaining high standards of operational safety and will use the findings to improve our procedures moving forward,” Alcos said.

He noted that the helicopter underwent a scheduled maintenance inspection and, based on existing procedures and protocols, was conducting a training and maintenance flight.

Alcos said yesterday’s test flight was a functional maintenance check needed before the aircraft is sent to the operational area. He added that it is not yet certain if the helicopter can still be repaired since the Philippine Navy will have to wait for an investigation to determine its airworthiness.

The Philippine Navy originally had five AW109 helicopters until one also had a landing mishap in Lal-lo, Cagayan in September 2021. –  Ed Amoroso, Rudy Santos

