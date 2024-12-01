Filing raps vs Sara Dutere â€˜not politically motivatedâ€™ â€” PNP chief

Filing raps vs Sara Dutere ‘not politically motivated’ — PNP chief

File photo of PNP Chief Rommel Marbil (left) and Vice President Sara Duterte during her controversial press conference on November 23 (right).

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that the charges filed against Vice President Sara Duterte are not politically motivated, but are instead an exercise of the agency's constitutional duty to uphold the rule of law.

"The PNP remains committed to its mandate to enforce the law without fear or favor. The filing of cases against any individual, regardless of status or political affiliation, is a reflection of our duty to the Constitution and the Filipino people," PNP chief Rommel Marbil said in a statement on Sunday, December 1, days after Quezon City policemen filed disobedience and assault charges against Duterte.

He stressed the importance of law enforcement's role in maintaining public trust, stating that failure to act on accusations could lead to a perception of bias within the police force.

"If we do not file cases against those accused, what will people say? the police are afraid; the law only targets the poor. We cannot allow such perceptions to take root. Our duty is to apply the law to everyone, regardless of their standing, because justice is not selective," Marbil said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Marbil added that criticisms of selective law enforcement during the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign highlighted how inaction or biased application of the law eroded public trust, with many perceiving the victims as mostly from poor communities.

He said that the PNP is determined not to let history repeat itself and remains committed to “protecting all sectors of society without bias or prejudice.”

In an interview with DZBB on Sunday, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that the PNP is eyeing to file other cases against Duterte.

“Inaasahan natin na may mga iba pa po tayong mga kaso maliban nga dito sa grave coercion, direct assault, at disobedience to persons in authority,” Fajardo said.

(We expect that we have other cases to file besides grave coercion, direct assault, and disobedience to persons in authority.)

However, Fajardo did not provide details on which cases have yet to be filed against Duterte.

Policemen from the Quezon City Police District, which include the police-doctor who was assigned to assist with the transfer of Office of the Vice President Chief of Staff Zuleika Lopez, have filed complaints of direct assault, disobedience and grave coercion against Duterte and some members of her security staff on November 27.

Among the respondents in the complaint is Colonel Raymund Lachica, head of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, who was allegedly seen physically pushing the police-doctor assigned to assist Lopez during her transfer to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.