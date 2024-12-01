^

Headlines

Filing raps vs Sara Dutere ‘not politically motivated’ — PNP chief

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 1, 2024 | 4:05pm
Filing raps vs Sara Dutere â€˜not politically motivatedâ€™ â€” PNP chief
File photo of PNP Chief Rommel Marbil (left) and Vice President Sara Duterte during her controversial press conference on November 23 (right).
Philippine National Police; Screenshot from the livestream of Harry Roque via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said that the charges filed against Vice President Sara Duterte are not politically motivated, but are instead an exercise of the agency's constitutional duty to uphold the rule of law. 

"The PNP remains committed to its mandate to enforce the law without fear or favor. The filing of cases against any individual, regardless of status or political affiliation, is a reflection of our duty to the Constitution and the Filipino people," PNP chief Rommel Marbil said in a statement on Sunday, December 1, days after Quezon City policemen filed disobedience and assault charges against Duterte.

He stressed the importance of law enforcement's role in maintaining public trust, stating that failure to act on accusations could lead to a perception of bias within the police force. 

"If we do not file cases against those accused, what will people say? the police are afraid; the law only targets the poor. We cannot allow such perceptions to take root. Our duty is to apply the law to everyone, regardless of their standing, because justice is not selective," Marbil said in a mix of Filipino and English.

Marbil added that criticisms of selective law enforcement during the previous administration’s anti-drug campaign highlighted how inaction or biased application of the law eroded public trust, with many perceiving the victims as mostly from poor communities. 

He said that the PNP is determined not to let history repeat itself and remains committed to “protecting all sectors of society without bias or prejudice.”

In an interview with DZBB on Sunday, PNP spokesperson Police Brigadier General Jean Fajardo said that the PNP is eyeing to file other cases against Duterte.

“Inaasahan natin na may mga iba pa po tayong mga kaso maliban nga dito sa grave coercion, direct assault, at disobedience to persons in authority,” Fajardo said. 

(We expect that we have other cases to file besides grave coercion, direct assault, and disobedience to persons in authority.)

However, Fajardo did not provide details on which cases have yet to be filed against Duterte.

Policemen from the Quezon City Police District, which include the police-doctor who was assigned to assist with the transfer of Office of the Vice President Chief of Staff Zuleika Lopez, have filed complaints of direct assault, disobedience and grave coercion against Duterte and some members of her security staff on November 27.

Among the respondents in the complaint is Colonel Raymund Lachica, head of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group, who was allegedly seen physically pushing the police-doctor assigned to assist Lopez during her transfer to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE

PNP

ROMMEL MARBIL

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
House orders release of Duterte aide Zuleika Lopez

House orders release of Duterte aide Zuleika Lopez

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 22 hours ago
The House of Representatives has ordered the release of Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez, Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
President Marcos urges Pinoys: Liberate Philippines from shackles of society&rsquo;s ills

President Marcos urges Pinoys: Liberate Philippines from shackles of society’s ills

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday called on Filipinos to emulate the courage and selflessness of national hero Andres Bonifacio as...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel orders release of VP Sara aide

House panel orders release of VP Sara aide

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
After spending 10 days in detention – mostly at a government hospital – the Office of the Vice President’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines harvests honors in 2024 World Travel Awards

Philippines harvests honors in 2024 World Travel Awards

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Philippines garnered four honors at the 2024 World Travel Awards, including first-time awards in two categories, the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, AFP chiefs visit EDCA site in CDO

DND, AFP chiefs visit EDCA site in CDO

By Michael Punongbayan | 17 hours ago
Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Gen. Romeo Brawner, accompanied by top military...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

‘Impeachment key component of democracy’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
Impeachment and other accountability mechanisms are crucial parts of democracy, a militant group leader stressed yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw
Intense rains expected over parts of Bicol

Intense rains expected over parts of Bicol

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Heavy to intense rains are expected over parts of the Bicol Region due to two weather systems, the Philippine Atmospheric,...
Headlines
fbtw
First Philippine eagle chick at new Davao sanctuary dies after 17 days

First Philippine eagle chick at new Davao sanctuary dies after 17 days

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Eagle Foundation announced the death of Chick No. 30, the first-ever Philippine eagle chick to hatch at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine Coast Guard's budget boosted under Marcos admin

Philippine Coast Guard's budget boosted under Marcos admin

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 1 day ago
The Philippine Coast Guard said it has seen significant increases in its budget since President Ferdinand "Bongbong"...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with