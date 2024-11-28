Comelec chair inhibits from poll case vs Edgar Erice

Former Caloocan Representative Edgar Erice filing a supplemental petition before the Supreme Court on Nov. 14, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections Chair George Garcia will not involve himself in any of the cases filed before the poll body against former Caloocan City representative Edgar Erice, according to a memorandum released Wednesday, November 27.

Garcia said his decision to inhibit from any cases filed by or against Erice was made "to preserve the principles of fairness and impartiality, ensuring the integrity of the proceedings" and to avoid any perception of bias, according to a copy of the memorandum sent to reporters.

The poll body's chairperson said his decision is allowed under the Comelec's 1993 Rules of Procedure on Inhibition.

This comes after the Comelec's Second Division granted a petition disqualifying Erice, who is seeking re-election as Caloocan's 2nd district representative in the 2025 elections.

The Comelec division had barred Erice from running, citing his alleged spread of false information about the poll body and its automated voting systems. He can still appeal the decision.

The controversy centers on Erice's public statements questioning the Comelec's P18 billion contract with Miru Systems, the automated election system provider of the poll body. Erice had described the Comelec's contract with Miru as "highly anomalous" and suggested the procurement process was manipulated.

“All statements made by Respondent contradict verifiable and widely available facts from the Comelec and all sources across platforms,” the Comelec decision read.

The Comelec decision categorically tagged Erice's claims as false, adding that he did not provide a "modicum of evidence."

Erice in April filed a petition before the the Supreme Court asking to halt the poll body's implementation of its contract with Miru System, arguing that it violates Republic Act 7369 or the Automated Election Law.