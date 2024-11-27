2024 Bar exam results set for release on December 13

This file photo shows the seal of the Supreme Court.

MANILA, Philippines — The results of the 2024 Bar examinations will be released on December 13, the Supreme Court said on Wednesday, November 27.

The results of the 2024 Bar exams will be released on the Supreme Court’s LED screen in its courtyard in Padre Faura Street, Ermita, Manila.

The results shall likewise be shown in a livestream through the Supreme Court’s official Facebook and YouTube channels.

The high court also said that its courtyard will be open to the public from 12 noon to 6 p.m. during the day of the release.

Meanwhile, the oath-taking and the signing of the roll of attorneys will be held on Jan. 24, 2025.

For the third day of the Bar Exams, 2024 Bar Chairperson Associate Justice Mario Lopez said 10,490 aspirants completed the exams.

Last year, 3,812 out of 10,387 examinees passed the 2023 Bar exams, yielding a passing rate of 33.77%.