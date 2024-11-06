^

Marcos: Quick response funds depleted as cyclones hit Philippines

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives a speech to farmers, fisherfolk and families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on November 6, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the government has spent all of its quick response funds (QRF) following the string of cyclones that have hit the Philippines. 

In October, Severe Tropical Storm Kristine tore through Luzon, dumping a record amount of rain on the island. Some areas experienced two months’ worth of rains in a matter of days. Shortly after Kristine, Super Typhoon Leon and Typhoon Marce followed.  

Marcos said the Department of Budget and Management has been told to redirect the proper funding for this.

“Our QRF, in truth, has been exhausted because of the numerous cyclones. So, we set aside funds once more to replenish the QRF for local governments and to address your needs,” Marcos said in Filipino a speech to victims of Kristine in Albay.

Marcos did not specify where the funds will come from. Reporters have sought further clarification from the Presidential Communications Office, and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM). 

In a separate statement, the DBM said that the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund can be used to replenish the QRF. 

However, this fund is limited, said the DBM. 

"The DBM is looking to tap other sources of funds to support the continued relief and rehabilitation of vulnerable areas," the agency said. 

The QRFs can also be replenished from the Contingent Fund, as well as available funds from the regular budgets of other agencies. 

The 2024 General Appropriations Act allotted  P7,925,000,000 for QRFs. 

However, the damage from Kristine and Leon easily trumped this amount. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that damage to infrastructure is estimated at P8,470,632,508.53 while damage to agriculture is at P6,368,052,277.8.

Preparing for 'Marce'

The president reported that all government agencies are on high alert as Marce continues to whip up rain and winds in the northern part of the Philippine area of responsibility. 

Marce is forecast to make landfall in the Babuyan Islands or the northern parts of the mainland Cagayan, Ilocos Norte, and Apayao by Thursday, November 7. 

Marcos has ordered streamlined communications, as well as the 24-hour monitoring of all rivers, lakes and coasts. He left the management of dams to local experts and leaders. 

Rescue equipment and vehicles must already be in place, while relief goods should also be prepared.   

The Department of Public Works and Highways and the  Department of Transportation have also been tasked with road clearing. 

“Gamitin nyo  hindi lang ang inyong mga  makinarya, mga truck, kasama rin dapat ang mga pribadong kumpanya na kalahok sa ating Build Better More infrastructure programs,” Marcos said. 

(Use the machineries, and the private companies who are in the Build Better More infrastructure programs.) 

