Laws creating 11 new court branches signed

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has signed 11 laws creating additional court branches nationwide.

Twelve more branches of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in the Fourth Judicial Region in Los Baños municipality and Cabuyao City in Laguna have been created through Republic Act 12044.

An additional Municipal Trial Court (MTC) branch in Cabuyao will also be established.

RA 12045 will create two RTC branches and two MTC branches in the Ninth Judicial Region in Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur.

RA 12046 will create 10 RTC branches and eight MTC branches in the Fourth Judicial Region in Antipolo City, Rizal.

RA 12047 will establish two RTC branches in the Eleventh Judicial Region in the Island Garden City of Samal and Panabo City, Davao del Norte.

RA 12048 will establish four RTC branches and four MTC branches in the Eighth Judicial Region in Ormoc City, Leyte.

RA 12049 will create two RTC branches in the Twelfth Judicial Region in Tubod municipality in Lanao del Norte.

RA 12050 will establish one MTC branch in the Tenth Judicial Region in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon.

RA 12051 will establish two MTC branches in the Sixth Judicial Region in Bacolod City, Negros Occidental.

RA 12052 will create three RTC branches and two MTC branches in Navotas City.

RA 12053 will create three MTC branches in the First Judicial Region in San Carlos City, Pangasinan.

RA 12054 will establish two RTC branches in the 10th Judicial Region in Gingoog City, Misamis Oriental.