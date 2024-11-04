Remulla, 48 other Marcos appointees await CA approval

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Appointments (CA) is set to deliberate on the ad interim appointment of newly designated Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla Jr. and 48 other presidential appointees, as Congress resumes session today.

Aside from Remulla, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque and Civil Service Commission chairperson Marilyn Barua-Yap are among those waiting for their confirmation hearings.

“We have 48 new appointees pending confirmation as of Oct. 30,” Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel, CA assistant minority leader, said in a statement yesterday.

“There are 45 newly promoted military generals and career diplomats pending confirmation,” Pimentel added.

He said the rank promotions of senior military officers and foreign service officers both require the consent of the CA, along with the new postings of ambassadors.

CA records show Maj. Gen. Jimmy Larida headed the batch of 15 generals pending confirmation. President Marcos promoted Larida of the Philippine Marines to the rank of lieutenant general.

Meanwhile, the group of 30 Department of Foreign Affairs executives awaiting confirmation is headed by Emmanuel Fernandez, the new Philippine ambassador to Pakistan, with concurrent jurisdiction over Afghanistan.

Pimentel urged the public to submit any information or complaints against the appointees pending confirmation to the CA secretariat.

Under the Constitution, the 25-member CA is empowered to vet the competence, fitness, and integrity of key presidential appointees and to approve or reject them.

The CA is composed of 12 members each from the House of Representatives and the Senate, with the Senate President serving as ex-officio presiding officer.