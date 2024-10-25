â€˜Kristineâ€™ leaves Philippine area of responsibility

‘Kristine’ leaves Philippine area of responsibility

Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on Friday left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Kristine left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon, October 25.

Kristine has triggered widespread floods and landslides across the country, devastating parts of Luzon.

“At 2:00 PM today, Severe Tropical Storm #KristinePH exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” PAGASA said in a Facebook post.

PAGASA said that there is a chance that Kristine might curve back toward the Philippines by Sunday, but this would depend on the behavior of the other cyclone that may enter PAR soon.

A tropical depression was still spotted outside the PAR. Once it enters the PAR, PAGASA said that the cyclone will be named Leon.