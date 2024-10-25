^

Headlines

‘Kristine’ leaves Philippine area of responsibility

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
October 25, 2024 | 4:07pm
â€˜Kristineâ€™ leaves Philippine area of responsibility
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine on Friday left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR).
Pagasa / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Kristine left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Friday afternoon, October 25.

Kristine has triggered widespread floods and landslides across the country, devastating parts of Luzon. 

“At 2:00 PM today, Severe Tropical Storm #KristinePH exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility,” PAGASA said in a Facebook post. 

PAGASA said that there is a chance that Kristine might curve back toward the Philippines by Sunday, but this would depend on the behavior of the other cyclone that may enter PAR soon. 

A tropical depression was still spotted outside the PAR. Once it enters the PAR, PAGASA said that the cyclone will be named Leon. 

vuukle comment

KRISTINE

PAGASA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd assessing missed school days, makeup classes

DepEd assessing missed school days, makeup classes

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
The Department of Education is assessing the number of missed school days due to calamities, the most recent of which was...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Kristine may reloop back to PAR

PAGASA: Kristine may reloop back to PAR

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine maintained its strength as it roared through Northern Luzon yesterday and is now making its...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine death toll rises to 26

Kristine death toll rises to 26

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Rescuers raced yesterday to reach residents stranded by fast-rising floodwaters after torrential rains from Severe Tropical...
Headlines
fbtw
Kristine to hurt palay production &ndash; DA chief

Kristine to hurt palay production – DA chief

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Severe Tropical Storm Kristine will hurt the country’s total palay production as the Department of Agriculture awaits...
Headlines
fbtw
Dam water release to be gradual, measured

Dam water release to be gradual, measured

By Alexis Romero | 17 hours ago
As Severe Tropical Storm Kristine moved to Northern Luzon yesterday after inundating large parts of the Bicol region, the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metro Manila, others still under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' gains speed over Northern Luzon waters

Metro Manila, others still under Signal No. 2 as 'Kristine' gains speed over Northern Luzon waters

By Kristine Daguno-Bersamina | 11 hours ago
Metro Manila and other areas in Luzon remain under Signal No. 2 as Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami)...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec posts names of all party-list nominees

Comelec posts names of all party-list nominees

By Mayen Jaymalin | 17 hours ago
The names of all party-list nominees in the May 2025 elections are now out for public scrutiny and possible filing of petitions...
Headlines
fbtw
Bato on drug war: No regrets, will do it again

Bato on drug war: No regrets, will do it again

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa has no regrets implementing the bloody war on drugs of former president Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy accusers urged to file cases in court

Quiboloy accusers urged to file cases in court

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Senate President Francis Escudero lauded the Senate women and children committee for concluding its investigation, saying...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asked: Issue TRO ASAP on PhilHealth fund transfer

SC asked: Issue TRO ASAP on PhilHealth fund transfer

By Delon Porcalla | 17 hours ago
A senior administration lawmaker from Mindanao yesterday urged the Supreme Court to immediately issue a temporary restraining...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with