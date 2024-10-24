^

Severe storm 'Kristine' aims for Lingayen Gulf as areas still under Signal No. 2

Philstar.com
October 24, 2024 | 8:58pm
Severe storm 'Kristine' aims for Lingayen Gulf as areas still under Signal No. 2
Satellite rendering imagery of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) as of 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami) continued to move slowly toward the Lingayen Gulf, bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall to parts of Luzon as of Thursday night, October 24.

As of 7 p.m., Kristine was located over the coastal waters of Bacnotan, La Union, with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 145 kph.

The storm's strong to storm-force winds extend outwards up to 730 kilometers from its center, according to state weather bureau PAGASA's 8:30 p.m. advisory.

Forecast track

PAGASA forecasts that Kristine will move westward or west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and exit the Philippine area of responsibility by tomorrow afternoon, Friday, October 25.

Forecast track for tropical cyclone "Kristine" as of 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024.
However, there is a possibility that the storm may loop back toward the PAR region on Sunday and Monday.

Wind signals

PAGASA has raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 over several areas in Luzon, including Metro Manila, indicating a threat of gale-force winds within the next 24 hours.

Areas under Signal No. 2

Signal No. 2 areas may experience wind speeds of 62 to 88 kph, posing minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Aurora, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Zambales, Bataan, Pampanga, Bulacan, Metro Manila, the northern portion of Cavite (Ternate, Maragondon, Naic, Tanza, City of General Trias, Rosario, Cavite City, Noveleta, Kawit, Imus City, Bacoor City), the northern portion of Rizal (Cainta, Taytay, Angono, San Mateo, Rodriguez, Tanay, City of Antipolo, Baras, Teresa, Morong), and the northern portion of mainland Quezon (General Nakar)

Areas under Signal No. 1

Signal No. 1 has been hoisted over other parts of Luzon and some areas in Visayas, warning of strong winds within the next 36 hours.

Luzon: Batanes, the rest of Rizal, the rest of Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, the rest of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, Dumaran, Roxas) including Calamian, Cuyo, and, Kalayaan Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas: Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Bantayan Islands, the western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Rosario, Biri, San Isidro, Capul, San Vicente, Victoria, Lavezares, San Antonio, Mondragon, San Jose, Catarman, San Roque, Allen, Bobon), the northern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Tagapul-An)

Other warnings

The weather bureau warns of possible heavy rainfall, which may lead to flooding and landslides in affected areas.

There is also a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge, with peak heights of 1.0 to 2.0 meters above normal tide levels in low-lying coastal areas of Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, and Zambales.

Gale warnings have been issued for the seaboards of Luzon and the western and central seaboards of Visayas, with wave heights reaching up to 7.0 meters in some areas.

Sea travel is considered risky for all types of vessels in these areas.

KRISTINEPH

LINGAYEN GULF

TROPICAL CYCLONE

TROPICAL STORM
