^

Headlines

UN lauds Philippines hosting of international disaster event

Bella Cariaso - The Philippine Star
October 19, 2024 | 12:00am
UN lauds Philippines hosting of international disaster event
Personnel were spotted preparing the venue for the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR), scheduled for October 14-18, 2024, at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.
Noel Pabalate / The Philippine STAR

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has set a new benchmark in hosting international disaster events after the country hosted the 2024 Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City, according to the United Nations.

UN Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction Special Representative and UNDRR head Kamal Kishore lauded the spirit of the Filipino people. 

“You’ve set a new benchmark for the Asian Ministerial Conferences on Disaster Risk Reduction,” Kishore said during the closing ceremony of the APMCDRR yesterday.

The UN representative praised Filipino generosity and thoughtfulness as it “won the hearts” of everyone in the conference. He also praised the Filipinos for bringing “contagious joy” in every task in the conference.

During his speech, Kishore said among the highlights of the international event is that financing for disaster risk reduction and prevention needs to considerably expand.

“Whereas contingency financing remains important and pooled funds and insurance products need to increase to finance disaster recovery, it is imperative that we shift the balance towards prioritizing financing prevention and risk reduction before disasters occur,” Kishore said.

He stated countries should start instituting predictable and annual allocations from national budgets where possible.

“For donor countries, this means dedicating a larger percentage of your development assistance to disaster risk reduction and offering more accessible climate financing for adaptation,” he added.

He also said private capital should be further leveraged “to ensure that all business investments strengthen rather than weaken climate and disaster resilience.”

Kishore said the success of the region in strengthening tsunami early warning systems since the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami gives him confidence that the Asia-Pacific region can replicate this for other hazards to all communities.

“However, closing the last mile of coverage everywhere requires political will, coordinated action, sustained support from development partners and a truly inclusive approach,” Kishore said. — Michael Punongbayan, Cecille Suerte Felipe

vuukle comment

HOSTED
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte recalls threat to toss Marcos Sr.'s remains into the sea
play

Sara Duterte recalls threat to toss Marcos Sr.'s remains into the sea

By Cristina Chi | 7 hours ago
The Marcos-Duterte feud has hit a new low as Vice President Sara Duterte bared on Friday, October 18, that she once warned...
Headlines
fbtw
'Drag me to hell': Sara Duterte gets personal in fiery tell-all vs Marcos&nbsp;
play

'Drag me to hell': Sara Duterte gets personal in fiery tell-all vs Marcos 

By Cristina Chi | 8 hours ago
Accused of "deceiving" her former ally, Vice President Sara Duterte hurled her most scathing remarks against President Ferdinand...
Headlines
fbtw
Another DepEd official confirms receiving cash envelopes during VP Duterte's term

Another DepEd official confirms receiving cash envelopes during VP Duterte's term

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 9 hours ago
Department of Education officials have disclosed receiving cash envelopes during Vice President Sara Duterte's tenure as education...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte &lsquo;epitome&rsquo; of the drug war, says Hontiveros

Ex-president Rodrigo Duterte ‘epitome’ of the drug war, says Hontiveros

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros is not looking forward to questioning former president Rodrigo Duterte in a possible Senate...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara: Imee urged me to run with Bongbong to win 2022 polls vs Leni

VP Sara: Imee urged me to run with Bongbong to win 2022 polls vs Leni

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 12 hours ago
“Of course ginamit nila (Marcoses) ako para manalo sila," Vice President Sara Duterte said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Law addressing learning gaps passed

Law addressing learning gaps passed

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
To address learning gaps especially among the poor, President Marcos signed a law yesterday offering free tutorial sessions...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

Ex-DepEd official slammed for school building commissions

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Surigao del Sur second district Rep. Johnny Pimentel has accused a former official of the Department of Education (DepEd)...
Headlines
fbtw

Government to help Pinoy designers go global

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos assured Filipino designers on Friday of the government’s support for them to conquer the international market.
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Order of partylist groups in 2025 elections

LIST: Order of partylist groups in 2025 elections

6 hours ago
The coveted first spot went to 4Ps or Pagtibayin at Palaguin ang Pangkabuhayang Pilipino Partylist. 
Headlines
fbtw
Leptospirosis cases up by 16% as of October 5 &mdash; DOH

Leptospirosis cases up by 16% as of October 5 — DOH

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Friday, October 18, a total of 5,835 leptospirosis cases as of October 5, reflecting...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with