President Marcos lauds step toward reconciliation with Robredo

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. shakes hands with former vice president Leni Robredo and former senator Bam Aquino after the inauguration of Sorsogon Sports Arena on October 17, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Calling it a “step towards political reconciliation,” President Marcos said he was happy to meet former vice president Leni Robredo in Sorsogon on Thursday.

Robredo was among the prominent personalities who welcomed the President to the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena.

The two smiled, shook hands and briefly exchanged greetings.

Marcos began his speech yesterday during the signing of the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning Act at Malacañang by thanking Senate President Francis Escudero for initiating their meeting.

“Senate President Escudero, who has taken a very important step towards political reconciliation yesterday – well done. I’m so happy you did that,” the President said.

Meanwhile, Robredo described her meeting with Marcos as a courtesy for a visitor and a show of respect to the Office of the President.

“For me, it is not an issue. In fact, it was a show of respect to the position,” Robredo said in an interview with dzRH yesterday.

“I did not hesitate to say yes (to Sen. Escudero) when he asked me to join in welcoming (Marcos). I think that is only right, especially since he is our visitor here in Bicol region,” she added.

Robredo, who was Camarines Sur representative before becoming vice president, is running for mayor of Naga City in next year’s elections.

She was in Sorsogon for the Kasanggayahan Festival upon the invitation of Escudero.

“Before the President arrived, he requested me to wait so that I can join other Bicolano leaders in welcoming the President,” said the former vice president.

“It was very brief. I just welcomed him to Bicol,” she said of her meeting with Marcos.

Robredo said she had no problem attending the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena, where Marcos delivered an address, but said she really had to leave because of an event in Naga.

The meeting between Marcos and Robredo was the first time the two were seen together since Marcos assumed the presidency in 2022.

The two had a bitter political history, with Marcos previously challenging Robredo’s win in the 2016 vice presidential race.

His electoral protest was dismissed by the Supreme Court acting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal in 2021, a year before Robredo ended her term as vice president.

Their match-up in the 2022 elections ended with a landslide victory for Marcos. — Janvic Mateo