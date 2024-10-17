^

PNP-CIDG files sedition cases vs Quiboloy’s lawyer, KOJC members

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 17, 2024 | 5:01pm
Lawyer Israelito Torreon and detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.
Israelito Torreon via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) has filed sedition charges against the lawyer of detained doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy and several others tied to him.

The complaint was filed before the Department of Justice on Thursday, October 17, by newly-appointed PNP-CIDG chief Nicolas Torre III. The respondents of the case are Quiboloy’s lawyer Israelito Torreon and members of the preacher’s “church” the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC).

Aside from KOJC members, Jeffrey Celiz and Lorraine Badoy are also included as the respondents of the case. They are TV personalities known for red-tagging. 

The following are the other respondents to the case:

  • Eleanor Cardona
  • Carlo Catiil
  • Kathleen Kaye Laurente
  • Trinidad Arafol
  • Lord Byron Cristobal
  • Joey Espina Sun
  • Esteban Lava
  • Jose Lim III
  • Lawyer Marie Dinah Tolentino

The complaint stemmed from the implementation of the warrant of arrest against the preacher last August in the KOJC compound in Davao City. 

According to the CIDG, the respondents violated provisions from the Revised Penal Code concerning sedition and inciting to sedition as they barricaded the Quiboloy-owned compound during the raid. 

The complaint was also lodged under the Cybercrime Prevention Act which elevates the punishment of crimes under the Revised Penal Code one degree higher. 

It can be recalled that Torreon was the one who led the Philippine National Police Region XI in the arrest of Quiboloy who currently faces trafficking and abuse charges. 

In one instance, the police deployed 3,000 of its officers in search of the embattled preacher in his 30-hectare compound. 

During the raid, the camp of KOJC and the PNP both claimed that they were hurt from the two-week standoff. 

As a result, members of the KOJC lodged a complaint against several police officers, accusing them of using tear gas. 

However, Torre claimed that it was the KOJC members who deployed a fire extinguisher against the police. Additionally, the PNP had previously filed obstruction of justice and direct assault charges against the KOJC members during the raid. 

Philstar.com has requested Torreon and Badoy a comment on the case filed by the PNP-CIDG, but they have yet to reply.

