^

Headlines

SMAC donates P14.93 million to Globe’s Hapag Movement

The Philippine Star
October 17, 2024 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A P14.93-million donation to telco giant Globe’s hunger alleviation program Hapag Movement has been given by SMAC, the loyalty card of retail giant SM.

Funds were raised through the sale of SMAC kits and members’ points donations from eligible purchases at the SM Store and other retail partners. The second round of fundraising occurred from December 2023 to January 2024.

“We are grateful to our partners for working with us on this initiative. Together, we are creating a meaningful shift in consumer behavior, where Filipino shoppers are inspired to consider not only their personal needs, but also the collective well-being,” said SMAC vice president for sales and marketing Yaracel Macalindong.

SMAC’s donation is considered the largest single corporate donation to date for the program.

It will be distributed to key partners of the Hapag Movement, including the Ayala Foundation, Tzu Chi Foundation, UN World Food Program and World Vision.

The Hapag Movement has provided meals to over 154,000 family members, with 2,784 heads of households receiving livelihood training.

Of the number, 2,361 were successful in running their small businesses.

“Our partnership with SMAC is a testament to the power of collective action,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

“SMAC’s partnership with Globe through The Hapag Movement has created valuable opportunities for our members to engage in meaningful contributions. It enables them to actively give back to their communities and make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of others. This collaboration empowers members to be part of something greater, fostering a sense of purpose and social responsibility,” said Digital Advantage Corp. chief operating officer Kevin Hartigan-Go.

A third round of fundraising is set for December.

In 2022, SMAC’s first partnership with the Hapag Movement raised P5.5 million, benefitting 55,000 people.

Year 2 received a boost from the participation of 13 brands: SM Appliance Center, SM Beauty, SM Fashion, The Body Shop, Crate & Barrel, ECCO, Forever 21, Kultura, Levi’s, Our Home, Simply Shoes, Sports Central and Surplus.

vuukle comment

GLOBE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Initial senatorial aspirants for 2025 elections

LIST: Initial senatorial aspirants for 2025 elections

10 hours ago
Headlines
fb tw
Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

Rodrigo Duterte invited to House inquiry on drug war EJKs

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 1 day ago
The House joint committee has invited former President Rodrigo Duterte, along with senators Bong Go and Ronald “Bato”...
Headlines
fbtw
Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs &lsquo;strong&rsquo;

Quad comm: Testimonial evidence on EJKs ‘strong’

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
Mere denials cannot overturn the testimonial as well as documentary evidence linking officials of the previous administration...
Headlines
fbtw
Drug war probe shows Marcos is committed to justice, says Bersamin

Drug war probe shows Marcos is committed to justice, says Bersamin

By Jean Mangaluz | 12 hours ago
The president has previously distanced himself from the brutal strongman reputation of his predecessor former president Rodrigo...
Headlines
fbtw
PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

PhilHealth transfers another P30 billion to treasury today

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 day ago
As the third tranche of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. “excess funds” amounting to P30 billion is set for...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Manalo to meet Thai top diplomat

Manalo to meet Thai top diplomat

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo will undertake his first official visit to Thailand tomorrow, upon the invitation...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;POGOs go micro, operating underground&rsquo;

‘POGOs go micro, operating underground’

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
Despite the directive of President Marcos for them to cease operations, several Philippine offshore gaming operators appear...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress urged to pass measure imposing margin-based taxes, royalties for mining firms

Congress urged to pass measure imposing margin-based taxes, royalties for mining firms

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 6 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. urged Congress to pass the proposed legislation rationalizing the taxation...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ urged to dismiss terrorism raps vs sari-sari store owner in Cordillera

DOJ urged to dismiss terrorism raps vs sari-sari store owner in Cordillera

7 hours ago
Human rights advocates and indigenous peoples' groups urged the Department of Justice to dismiss terrorism charges against...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with