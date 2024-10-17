SMAC donates P14.93 million to Globe’s Hapag Movement

MANILA, Philippines — A P14.93-million donation to telco giant Globe’s hunger alleviation program Hapag Movement has been given by SMAC, the loyalty card of retail giant SM.

Funds were raised through the sale of SMAC kits and members’ points donations from eligible purchases at the SM Store and other retail partners. The second round of fundraising occurred from December 2023 to January 2024.

“We are grateful to our partners for working with us on this initiative. Together, we are creating a meaningful shift in consumer behavior, where Filipino shoppers are inspired to consider not only their personal needs, but also the collective well-being,” said SMAC vice president for sales and marketing Yaracel Macalindong.

SMAC’s donation is considered the largest single corporate donation to date for the program.

It will be distributed to key partners of the Hapag Movement, including the Ayala Foundation, Tzu Chi Foundation, UN World Food Program and World Vision.

The Hapag Movement has provided meals to over 154,000 family members, with 2,784 heads of households receiving livelihood training.

Of the number, 2,361 were successful in running their small businesses.

“Our partnership with SMAC is a testament to the power of collective action,” said Yoly Crisanto, Globe’s chief sustainability and corporate communications officer.

“SMAC’s partnership with Globe through The Hapag Movement has created valuable opportunities for our members to engage in meaningful contributions. It enables them to actively give back to their communities and make a lasting, positive impact on the lives of others. This collaboration empowers members to be part of something greater, fostering a sense of purpose and social responsibility,” said Digital Advantage Corp. chief operating officer Kevin Hartigan-Go.

A third round of fundraising is set for December.

In 2022, SMAC’s first partnership with the Hapag Movement raised P5.5 million, benefitting 55,000 people.

Year 2 received a boost from the participation of 13 brands: SM Appliance Center, SM Beauty, SM Fashion, The Body Shop, Crate & Barrel, ECCO, Forever 21, Kultura, Levi’s, Our Home, Simply Shoes, Sports Central and Surplus.