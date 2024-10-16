PNP probes cop's alleged role in killing of Tanauan Mayor Halili

In this file photo, Tanauan City Mayor Tony Halili throws the ceremonial ball while Tot Baseball president Boy Tingzon looks on during the opening of 2018 PONY Baseball Asia-Pacific Mustang Championships in Tanauan, Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is currently investigating the possible involvement of a police officer in the 2018 killing of former Tanauan, Batangas mayor Antonio Halili, who was reportedly shot by a sniper during morning flag-raising ceremonies.

The probe comes after retired police colonel and former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Royina Garma mentioned a certain “Major Albotra” as having knowledge of the assassination. However, no first name was provided during the hearing.

The PNP subsequently reviewed its records and identified five individuals with the surname Albotra, four of whom had already retired. PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo said that Capt. Kenneth Albotra is the only active officer among them.

She stated that Capt. Albotra, who was assigned to Police Regional Office 7 at the time of the incident, has denied any involvement in the murder.

“The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will continue to investigate the case, including a review of all related cold case files and further interviews with relevant parties,” Fajardo said. “We are also in the process of retrieving case records and examining new evidence.”

The PNP has not placed Albotra under any form of restriction, pending the results of the ongoing probe.

Amid the allegations of a war on drugs reward system in the PNP, Military Ordinariate of the Philippines Bishop Oscar Jaime Florencio tells aspiring police officers may the “good force” be with you.

“To those who are aspiring to be part of the police force, be sure to have that conviction that you are ready to serve the country, serve God, serve our people, our community and also to the best of your values,” Florencio said yesterday over Radio Veritas.

“You have to have that force, not ‘evil force’ but the ‘good force’ that is in you. The good intention, the good values that you have embraced,” the bishop added. – Evelyn Macairan, Mark Ernest Villeza, Jose Rodel Clapano, Cecille Suerte Felipe, Marc Jayson Cayabyab