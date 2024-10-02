^

Calls to end to hazing 'culture' after Atio Castillo verdict, new victim

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 2, 2024 | 1:13pm
Aegis Juris fratmen who were involved in the hazing of UST Civil Law freshman Horacio 'Atio' Castillo III exiting the courtroom of the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 on Oct. 1, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — A Manila court's decision to convict 10 members of the Aegis Juris fraternity for the 2017 hazing death of Horacio "Atio" Castillo III has reignited calls to eradicate the "culture of hazing."

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 found the fraternity members guilty of violating the Anti-Hazing Law of 1995, sentencing them to 20 to 40 years in prison for their roles in the fatal hazing of Castillo, a freshman law student at the University of Santo Tomas.

The UST Political Science Forum, Castillo's undergraduate program council, hailed the verdict as a stand against fraternity violence.

"The conviction of 10 Aegis Juris members demonstrates the condemnation of violence perpetrated by fraternities against their members and our nation," the council stated in Filipino.

"Fraternities represent the rotten and outdated systems that perpetuate the corrupt culture of our nation, which we should eliminate and no longer tolerate," they added.

Sen. Juan Miguel Zubiri, was the member of the Senate panel who probed the Aegis Juris Fraternity after Castillo’s death, said that the court’s conviction is a warning against organizations and groups who still refuse to end the practice of hazing.

“His family and loved ones have been on a long and painful journey towards justice,” Zubiri added.

Former senator Panfilo Lacson, also involved in the Senate probe, similarly welcomed the court outcome.

"I am gratified to have done my part to help bring justice to Atio, and to send the message that there is no unity, no brotherhood, no strength, no honor, no dignity and no respect in hazing," Lacson said.

Latest hazing death condemned

Shortly before the nation grappled with the Castillo verdict, news broke of another alleged hazing death. Ren Joseph Bayan, 18, reportedly died following initiation rites by the Tau-Gamma Phi fraternity in Nueva Ecija.

Zubiri condemned the incident.

"There is no reason and no place for hazing in our society. It is a crime, plain and simple. Those who participate in or enable such murderous criminal acts must face the full force of the law," the senator said in a separate statement.

Bayan was reportedly subjected to the final initiation rites by members of the Tau-Gamma Phi fraternity before his demise.

Two fraternity members brought Bayan's lifeless body to his home on Sunday afternoon, police in the town of Jaen, Nueva Ecija said. After dropping him off, the suspects quickly fled the scene and are still at large, as confirmed by the victim's aunt and witnesses. — with reports from Cristina Chi

