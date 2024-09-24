^

Headlines

From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
September 24, 2024 | 10:45am
From Exile to Ambassador: How Philippines' Jaime Florcruz sees China's future
Jaime Florcruz (right), the Philippine ambassador to China, speaks in a video on CGTN released in January 2020. President Bongbong Marcos walks alongside China's President Xi Jinping in January 2023 ahead of bilateral talks in Beijing in January 2023.
CGTN; China Embassy / Philstar.com composite

MANILA, Philippines — He fought the Marcos dictatorship in his youth and spent years exiled in China. 

Today, the Philippine envoy to Beijing, who President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed in 2022, is perhaps one of the only few China watchers in the region who sees the potential for a "benign and open" Beijing to emerge in the future.

Jaime FlorCruz has spent five decades in China after arriving there as a student in 1971. In his September 17 interview with The Economist, the veteran China observer charted the country's history, examined the complicated legacy of its one-party rule, and expressed hope that Beijing will not strong-arm neighbors into its influence as it gains power.

"I don’t know what a strong China will actually be like in the next few years. What I know is that a weak China, as I saw 50 years ago, was bad for its neighbors," he said. 

"That’s the worst of the options that I can think of." 

Economic upheaval

FlorCruz' beliefs about the future of China are grounded in his long stay in the country — a story that started with being threatened with arrest by the government of the current president's father. 

His open-ended political exile started after being blacklisted by the Marcos Sr. administration while he was on a study tour in China, which kept him from returning to the Philippines for a decade. FlorCruz found himself in the middle of Mao Zedong's Cultural Revolution and spent years on physical labor on a farm and on a ship before getting to study history in one of the country's top schools. 

It was in university that FlorCruz said he learned that his classmates — some of whom went to assume top posts in the Chinese Communist Party — had mixed views on the political and social upheaval launched by Mao in his last decade in power. 

"The official view was that Mao was 70% correct and 30% wrong. I think most of my Chinese classmates privately would have said 50/50 at most. They do give him credit for... uniting China. Because to them, China went through a very difficult time when it was fractured," he told The Economist.

But for FlorCruz, Mao's cultural revolution, which historians estimate left around 500,000 to two million people dead, was a "huge mistake."

"The most remarkable part was how resilient the Chinese could be able to forgive and forget. I knew some professors who were just coming back from [the farms]... And to me, they were just ready to move on. Because it was a very painful experience," he said.

"The main kind of narrative was that China was ready to move on a new chapter. And so I think people were optimistic, cautiously, that a better time was ahead of them after Mao died."

Failed revolution

Over a decade later, after eventually returning to the Philippines before working as a correspondent in China, FlorCruz witnessed the violent 1989 Tiananmen protests "from beginning to end."

The deadly crackdown — the true events of which China has never officially acknowledged — snuffed out FlorCruz' hopes that the protest would mirror the historic outcome of the 1986 EDSA revolution in his home country. Instead, after months of ignoring protesters, Chinese police opened fire on student protesters, who were all calling for greater free speech and an end to corruption. 

"I saw myself in them in the beginning, you know, as a youth protester. But I also was fearful that at some point they will hit the wall. And they did," FlorCruz said. 

"To a certain extent, it made me sober up that whatever the reform was bringing into China at that time, that China fundamentally remained a Leninist state, and that it’s part of the ebbs and flows of China’s evolution or revolution and that we can’t be too optimistic. We need to view that as part of China’s long history," he said.

FlorCruz held the same view when China later saw its economy flourish and, to outsiders, show the markings of a communist nation turning to capitalism and opening up to the world. More foreign investors were setting up shop in the country, and large fast food chains like McDonalds were also entering the country for the first time. 

"Those were the superficial things. And in fact, we, the media, were part of that problem. We tended to conflate what’s going on into fancy headlines that China’s gone capitalism or China has become like us. And a lot of it is wishful thinking," FlorCruz said.

"We always fail to see China in a spectrum of things. And while they were true and while they incrementally could lead to something different and better, perhaps China fundamentally had not changed."

'Benign' and 'open'

Today, the Chinese government’s old tendency to turn to ideological rhetoric when facing economic problems is rearing its head. FlorCruz said he is seeing some of the old party slogans from the Mao Zedong years recently making a comeback.   

China, the world's second-largest economy, is experiencing an economic slowdown, with economists and observers attributing the problem to its ballooning government debt, property crisis and demographic decline.

China's power also appears to be plateauing at a level below that of the United States — the other superpower it wants to supplant in the region — but still well above any Asian country, according to the latest Lowy Institute Asia Power Index. 

"I saw China as a glass that was empty in 1971. And slowly they have filled it up to half full. And that’s still good for China. I don’t know how far more they can fill this glass, but I remain cautiously optimistic that, again, China will change at its own pace," FlorCruz said.

While FlorCruz has no picture of what a strong China will look like in the future, he hopes that it will be one that is "good for everyone."

"I hope a strong China will be a benign and open China and neighbor," he said.

"As Confucius said: 'Do not do unto others what you do not want, others do unto you.' And I hope China will follow that path as they become even stronger over the years," FlorCruz added.

vuukle comment

ASIA

CHINA

JAIME FLORCRUZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Guo negative for TB, stays in regular cell

Guo negative for TB, stays in regular cell

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 12 hours ago
Negative for tuberculosis, dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo is now detained in a cell at the Pasig City Jail female dormitory...
Headlines
fbtw
Oust-Chiz rumors swirl in Senate

Oust-Chiz rumors swirl in Senate

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Barely four months after a Senate leadership change, rumors are circulating of another coup to oust Senate President Francis...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos signs Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers into law

Marcos signs Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers into law

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday signed into law the Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers.
Headlines
fbtw
Sara no-show at House plenary on OVP budget

Sara no-show at House plenary on OVP budget

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Saying she had already said her piece and submitted all the required documents in defending the budget of her office, Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
SC asked to stop House arrest order vs Roque

SC asked to stop House arrest order vs Roque

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court is being asked to stop the House of Representatives quad committee from enforcing the arrest order it issued...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
VP Sara's absence stalls OVP budget debate

VP Sara's absence stalls OVP budget debate

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 2 hours ago
The House of Representatives on Monday, September 23, deferred the plenary debate on the Office of the Vice President’s...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR exec dismisses connection between Ex-PNP chief, Guo&rsquo;s escape as rumor

PAGCOR exec dismisses connection between Ex-PNP chief, Guo’s escape as rumor

By Daphne Galvez | 2 hours ago
After causing a stir that angered the Philippine National Police and its former leaders, Philippine Amusement and Gaming...
Headlines
fbtw
House orders probe into 'Chinese pilots' flying chartered flights in Philippines

House orders probe into 'Chinese pilots' flying chartered flights in Philippines

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 3 hours ago
Officials of the House of Representatives quad committee have directed the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines to...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo&rsquo;s escape, POGOs for September 24

LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo’s escape, POGOs for September 24

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality with the Committees on Migrant Workers, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with