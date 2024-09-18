^

Headlines

PNP considers tracking down Harry Roque via his digital trail

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 18, 2024 | 5:03pm
PNP considers tracking down Harry Roque via his digital trail
Harry Roque appears in a video on his Facebook page on Sept. 16, 2024 commenting on the arrest order the House of Representatives released against him for ignoring a subpoena on POGO-related hearings.
Harry Roque via FB / Philstar.com screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has indicated that it might use former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque’s digital activity to pinpoint his location for arrest.

Police Colonel Jean Fajardo, the PNP spokesperson, said on Wednesday, September 18 that the police force's Anti-Cybercrime Group is exploring methods to locate Roque, including using his IP address.

An IP address is a unique digital identifier for devices that can help estimate their location and monitor the online activity of their users.

Fajardo admitted, however, that the PNP cannot implement the plan to trace him through his web activities immediately.

“We have to understand in tracing the location we have to course our request to the concerned agencies,” Fajardo said.

Fajardo said the PNP is certain that Roque remains in the Philippines.

“We are monitoring the possible entry points he might use,” Fajardo said in Filipino.

This follows Roque’s online statement addressing the arrest order issued against him by the House of Representatives for refusing to appear and submit documents to public hearings into online gaming scam operations, called POGOs.

Roque has been linked to Lucky South 99, an illegal POGO in Porac, Pampanga, in allegations which he has denied.

The PNP has joined the manhunt for Roque following the issuance of the arrest warrant, but he was not found at the addresses listed as his residences.

In response, Roque said he would only surrender if he faces cases in court, calling the exercise of public inquiries in Congress a venue for "power-tripping."

“My freedom is important to me. I will not relinquish my freedom again as I did before, when I surrendered it for one day while I was imprisoned,” Roque said in his statement in Filipino. — with reports from Dominique Nicole Flores

vuukle comment

CONGRESS

HARRY ROQUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Cassandra Ong&rsquo;s birth certificate questionable as well, says Estrada

Cassandra Ong’s birth certificate questionable as well, says Estrada

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
Is Cassandra Ong's birth certificate another case of questionable documentation similar to that of former Bamban Mayor...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Ex-PNP chief may have helped Alice Guo escape&rsquo;

‘Ex-PNP chief may have helped Alice Guo escape’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 18 hours ago
A former chief of the Philippine National Police may have been bribed to help dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo escape, a Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines urged for 2nd arbitration case as China recasts dispute

Philippines urged for 2nd arbitration case as China recasts dispute

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Philippine government should jolt China into dialing down its maritime aggression by lodging a new arbitration case against...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House panel deliberates privilege speech vs VP Sara Duterte
play

LIVE: House panel deliberates privilege speech vs VP Sara Duterte

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability on Wednesday, September 18 deliberates on a privilege speech...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Half of techvoc grads did not seek TESDA certification

Half of techvoc grads did not seek TESDA certification

By Jean Mangaluz | 3 hours ago
Only half of technical and vocational trainees have sought a national certificate from the Technical Education and Skills...
Headlines
fbtw
VP Sara Duterte refuses to take oath, skips questions at House inquiry on fund use

VP Sara Duterte refuses to take oath, skips questions at House inquiry on fund use

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte refused to answer questions once again at a House inquiry on her office’s budget utilization...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo&rsquo;s human trafficking case filed in Pasig court &ndash; DOJ

Guo’s human trafficking case filed in Pasig court – DOJ

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Aside from Guo, the other respondents of the case are former Technology and Livelihood Resource Center chief Dennis Cunanan...
Headlines
fbtw
20 dead, over 590,000 affected due to habagat, &lsquo;Ferdie,&rsquo; &lsquo;Gener&rsquo;

20 dead, over 590,000 affected due to habagat, ‘Ferdie,’ ‘Gener’

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Twenty individuals were killed due to the combined effects of the enhanced southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with