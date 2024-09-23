Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike

Members of a youth group supporting striking jeepney drivers join a rally in Caloocan City, suburban Manila on March 6, 2023. Operators of traditional public jeepneys are holding a weeklong strike in various cities across the Philippines from March 6 to 12, 2023 to protest against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units and universities have suspended classes or face-to-face classes on Monday, September 23, due to the two-day transport strike in protest of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.

Bicol Region

Albay - all levels

Sorsogon - all levels Pilar - all levels



Calabarzon

Laguna Cabuyao - all levels Los Baños - all levels



Schools were also encouraged to shift to online or asynchronous learning in consideration of areas heavily affected by the transport strike.

Universities and Colleges

Adamson University - online, all levels

Arellano University - online, all levels and campuses

Centro Escolar University - online lecture classes for all campuses; laboratories, clinics and internships to be determined by deans.

Colegio de San Juan de Letran (Manila) - no classes, all levels; no work starting at 3 p.m.

Concordia College Manila - online, all levels (until September 24)

De La Salle - College of St. Benilde (Manila, Antipolo) - online for both campuses, senior high school and deaf school.

De La Salle University (Manila, Laguna) - online for senior high school, undergraduate and graduate levels (until September 24)

Don Bosco Technical College - online for Basic Education sector and face-to-face classes for college and TVET

Emilio Aguinaldo College Manila

Far Eastern University (Makati, Manila) - online, all levels

Lyceum of the Philippines Manila - no face-to-face classes, except for CITHM, Psychology, CAS and Computer Laboratory classes

Mapua University (Manila, Makati) - online for senior high school and college

St. Paul University Manila - online for senior high school, no classes for college

TRACE College, Los Baños - no face-to-face classes, all levels

Trinity University of Asia - online asynchronous, all levels

University of Perpetual Help DALTA (Las Piñas) - online, all levels in Basic Education; online examinations for General Education courses in college

University of Santo Tomas (Manila, Legazpi) - Enriched Virtual Mode of Instruction, all levels

University of the Philippines Visayas - no classes, all levels; no work in government offices starting at 3 p.m.

The Manila local government has also announced class and work suspension in all government offices in the city, starting at 3 p.m., in celebration of Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day.

