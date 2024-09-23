Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike
MANILA, Philippines — Local government units and universities have suspended classes or face-to-face classes on Monday, September 23, due to the two-day transport strike in protest of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program.
Bicol Region
- Albay - all levels
- Sorsogon - all levels
- Pilar - all levels
Calabarzon
- Laguna
- Cabuyao - all levels
- Los Baños - all levels
Schools were also encouraged to shift to online or asynchronous learning in consideration of areas heavily affected by the transport strike.
Universities and Colleges
- Adamson University - online, all levels
- Arellano University - online, all levels and campuses
- Centro Escolar University - online lecture classes for all campuses; laboratories, clinics and internships to be determined by deans.
- Colegio de San Juan de Letran (Manila) - no classes, all levels; no work starting at 3 p.m.
- Concordia College Manila - online, all levels (until September 24)
- De La Salle - College of St. Benilde (Manila, Antipolo) - online for both campuses, senior high school and deaf school.
- De La Salle University (Manila, Laguna) - online for senior high school, undergraduate and graduate levels (until September 24)
- Don Bosco Technical College - online for Basic Education sector and face-to-face classes for college and TVET
- Emilio Aguinaldo College Manila
- Far Eastern University (Makati, Manila) - online, all levels
- Lyceum of the Philippines Manila - no face-to-face classes, except for CITHM, Psychology, CAS and Computer Laboratory classes
- Mapua University (Manila, Makati) - online for senior high school and college
- St. Paul University Manila - online for senior high school, no classes for college
- TRACE College, Los Baños - no face-to-face classes, all levels
- Trinity University of Asia - online asynchronous, all levels
- University of Perpetual Help DALTA (Las Piñas) - online, all levels in Basic Education; online examinations for General Education courses in college
- University of Santo Tomas (Manila, Legazpi) - Enriched Virtual Mode of Instruction, all levels
- University of the Philippines Visayas - no classes, all levels; no work in government offices starting at 3 p.m.
The Manila local government has also announced class and work suspension in all government offices in the city, starting at 3 p.m., in celebration of Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day.
Please refresh this page for updates.
- Latest
- Trending