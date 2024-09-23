^

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
September 23, 2024 | 10:43am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for September 23 due to transport strike
Members of a youth group supporting striking jeepney drivers join a rally in Caloocan City, suburban Manila on March 6, 2023. Operators of traditional public jeepneys are holding a weeklong strike in various cities across the Philippines from March 6 to 12, 2023 to protest against the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Local government units and universities have suspended classes or face-to-face classes on Monday, September 23, due to the two-day transport strike in protest of the Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) modernization program. 

Bicol Region

  • Albay - all levels
  • Sorsogon - all levels
    • Pilar - all levels

Calabarzon

  • Laguna
    • Cabuyao - all levels
    • Los Baños - all levels

Schools were also encouraged to shift to online or asynchronous learning in consideration of areas heavily affected by the transport strike.

Universities and Colleges

  • Adamson University - online, all levels
  • Arellano University - online, all levels and campuses
  • Centro Escolar University - online lecture classes for all campuses; laboratories, clinics and internships to be determined by deans.
  • Colegio de San Juan de Letran (Manila) - no classes, all levels; no work starting at 3 p.m.
  • Concordia College Manila - online, all levels (until September 24)
  • De La Salle - College of St. Benilde (Manila, Antipolo) - online for both campuses, senior high school and deaf school.
  • De La Salle University (Manila, Laguna) - online for senior high school, undergraduate and graduate levels (until September 24)
  • Don Bosco Technical College - online for Basic Education sector and face-to-face classes for college and TVET
  • Emilio Aguinaldo College Manila 
  • Far Eastern University (Makati, Manila) - online, all levels
  • Lyceum of the Philippines Manila - no face-to-face classes, except for CITHM, Psychology, CAS and Computer Laboratory classes
  • Mapua University (Manila, Makati) - online for senior high school and college
  • St. Paul University Manila - online for senior high school, no classes for college
  • TRACE College, Los Baños - no face-to-face classes, all levels
  • Trinity University of Asia - online asynchronous, all levels
  • University of Perpetual Help DALTA (Las Piñas) - online, all levels in Basic Education; online examinations for General Education courses in college
  • University of Santo Tomas (Manila, Legazpi) - Enriched Virtual Mode of Instruction, all levels
  • University of the Philippines Visayas - no classes, all levels; no work in government offices starting at 3 p.m.

The Manila local government has also announced class and work suspension in all government offices in the city, starting at 3 p.m., in celebration of Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga Day.

Please refresh this page for updates.

NATIONWIDE TRANSPORT STRIKE

TRANSPORT STRIKE

WALANG PASOK
