DOT chief bullish over unified ASEAN visa system

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Tourism supported the proposed visa system applicable to countries that make up the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, calling it a step toward seamless regional travel in line with ASEAN’s tourism vision.

At the SKIFT Asia Forum 2025 held in Bangkok, Thailand on Thursday, May 15, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said she is hopeful for the proposal to an ASEAN visa similar to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) visa in the Middle East and the Schengen visa in Europe.

“The ASEAN tagline is 'A destination for every dream' And the ASEAN visa certainly is part of that dream. To be able to unify the ASEAN as a destination in terms of the strength of its natural assets, its unparalleled warmth and hospitality as a people, and as a culture. And in terms of the quality of experiences that we are able to offer, is one that is aspirational for us in the Philippines. And as a Minister of Tourism, it is a proposition that I have tried to make at every opportunity. I am glad to hear similar interest from our fellow ASEAN nations, and we are very hopeful that the subject matter will again come up as the Philippines hosts the ASEAN in 2026,” Frasco, one of the main speakers, said.

The tourism chief also supported the idea of "regional unity" among the ASEAN members while maintaining healthy competition, when asked whether the Southeast Asian countries could ditch the competition in tourism.

“Competition is always very healthy, but collaboration is healthier in a sense that ASEAN coming together to work as a force for good for the world would really benefit all of our countries,” she said.

Frasco also thanked Thailand, citing that it is an example of a productive collaboration within ASEAN.

“We are grateful for our existing collaborations with countries such as Thailand with whom we have recently signed an implementation program for our Memorandum of Cooperation on tourism, specifically for our 'Two Countries, One Destination” effort where we seek to learn from the many positive attributes that Thailand has had in terms of tourism, and we hope to share the strengths of the Philippines, especially in terms of hospitality as well as diversification of tourist products,” the tourism chief said.

The Philippines' National Tourism Development Plan, covering 2023 to 2028 is anchored on transforming the Philippine tourism industry into a "tourism powerhouse in Asia.”

The DOT chief said that the country offers a rich cultural tapestry and unmatched hospitality to ASEAN tourists.

“What we bring to the table in terms of travel and tourism in the ASEAN is a story—a story of a proud people that is the result of generations of influence. We are a unique destination in that it's not one-dimensional. You have many influences that have passed through the country, that have resulted in this rich and diverse cultural experience that can only be had in the Philippines," she said when asked about the Philippines' offering for ASEAN tourists.

"While you're enjoying the beach, you can enjoy our lechon as a result of the Spanish influence, or taste our Bam-I as a result of the Chinese influence. As you enjoy our Tuba, which is our local alcohol, which is also the result of other influences from other cultures that have come through our country. The end of it all is that you arrive in the Philippines as a guest, but you leave as family. That is the Filipino way, and that is the Philippine Experience that we are able to offer to anyone coming to the Philippines,” she added.

Frasco cited that there is an increase in tourists from the Middle East and the GCC, while Australia and South Korea are among the Philippines’ top sources of tourists that continue to grow.

“The beauty of coming to the Philippines is that it is a very diversified destination. We are able to cater to any type of traveler, whether you are a solo traveler, a couple, a family, and the like. And so, with the number of islands that we have and the readiness of these destinations, then we are excited to welcome people of all nationalities,” she said.