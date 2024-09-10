Quiboloy to be transferred to Quezon City jail

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. with Philippine National Police (PNP) chief PGen. Rommel Francisco Marbil and Davao Police Regional director PBGen. Nicholas Torre III present Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KoJC) Pastor Apollo Quiboloy and his co-accused during a press conference inside the PNP Headquarters Camp Crame in Quezon City on Sept. 9, 2024 following their negotiated surrender in Davao City.

MANILA, Philippines — A Quezon City court ordered for the transfer of doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy to a Quezon City jail.

In an order dated September 9, Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 106 directed that Quiboloy and his co-accused, Cresente Canada, be moved from the Philippine National Police (PNP) custodial center in Camp Crame to the New Quezon City Jail.

Meanwhile, Jackielyn Roy, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes, other co-accused of Quiboloy, will be transferred to the female dormitory of the Quezon City Jail in Camp Karingal.

The court also scheduled their arraignment and pre-trial conference for September 19.

The case against Quiboloy and his co-accused, filed in the Quezon City RTC, involves child and sexual abuse charges that were previously dismissed by a Davao City court in 2020.

The preacher and his co-accused are also facing non-bailable qualified human trafficking raps before the Pasig City RTC.

The preacher was arrested on September 8 inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound in Davao City.