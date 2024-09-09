^

Headlines

Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
September 9, 2024 | 1:22pm
Marcos sacks Immigration chief Tansingco
Immigration Chief Norman Tansingco.
PIA

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has relieved Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, Presidential Communications chief Cesar Chavez confirmed on Monday, September 9.

This has first been revealed by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla in an ambush interview on Monday saying that he and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will relieve Tansingco from his post due to his alleged lapses. 

“Nagkasundo na kami ng pangulo...papalitan siya, papalitan siya,” Marcos said. 

(The president and I have agreed... he will be replaced, he will be replaced.)

“If I were him I would resign already,” he added. 

It can be recalled that on September 4, Remulla said that he was not talking to Tansingco, after the latter’s failure to promptly disclose the timing of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo's escape from the Philippines last August. 

Aside from the dismissed mayor’s escape, Remulla said that there are more issues that Tangsingo left unaddressed. 

“Marami ‘yan, marami…issuances of working visas was very questionable, I called his attention to it, wala siyang ginawa,” he said. 

(There's a lot of that, a lot... the issuances of working visas were very questionable, I called his attention to it, but he did nothing.)

Last month, the Senate Subcommittee on Justice and Human Rights expressed concern over the Bureau of Immigration's failure to immediately relay information on Guo's escape to the Department of Justice. 

Tansingco acknowledged that the agency received details from the Philippine National Police Intelligence group on August 15. 

However, the bureau did not verify or share this information until Sen. Risa Hontiveros publicly shared Guo's escape on August 19. 

Tansingco explained that they notified the Justice department on August 20, as the escape was only confirmed on that date.

Remulla also raised that certain immigration officials might have played a role in assisting Guo's departure from the country.

Guo has escaped from the Philippines despite an Immigration lookout bulletin order issued against her.

vuukle comment

ALICE GUO

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DOJ

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

NORMAN TANSINGCO
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Quiboloy in custody

Quiboloy in custody

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
After months of hiding and two weeks of intensified manhunt operations, Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) founding leader Apollo...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP: Guo faces Senate today in handcuffs, bulletproof vest

PNP: Guo faces Senate today in handcuffs, bulletproof vest

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
After claiming that there are threats to her life, dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo will be wearing a bulletproof...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

LPA enters PAR, may turn into typhoon Pagasa

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Two low-pressure areas (LPAs) monitored outside the Philippine area of responsibility might develop into typhoons, with one...
Headlines
fbtw
Apollo Quiboloy caught by authorities &mdash; Abalos
play

Apollo Quiboloy caught by authorities — Abalos

By Jean Mangaluz | 19 hours ago
Doomsday preacher and fugitive fugitive Apollo Quiboloy has been captured by authorities, said Interior Secretary Benjamin...
Headlines
fbtw
Alice Guo used doppelg&auml;nger or lookalike &mdash; NBI

Alice Guo used doppelgänger or lookalike — NBI

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo allegedly used a lookalike to evade authorities, according to National Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo&rsquo;s escape, POGOs

LIVE: Senate hearing on Alice Guo’s escape, POGOs

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality with the Committees on Migrant Workers;...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: House hearing on Office of the President's 2025 budget

LIVE: House hearing on Office of the President's 2025 budget

By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
The House Committee on Appropriations is continuing the hearing on the proposed P6.352 trillion 2025 national budget on...
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far: Quiboloy under police custody

What we know so far: Quiboloy under police custody

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
Here's what we know so far in the arrest of formerly fugitive, now-arrested doomsday preacher Apollo Quiboloy.
Headlines
fbtw
PCCI: Suspend PhilHealth premium hike, raise benefits

PCCI: Suspend PhilHealth premium hike, raise benefits

By Louella Desiderio | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) is urging the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. to increase the health...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with