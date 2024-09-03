^

PCG warns mariners: Beware of debris from Chinese rocket

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
September 3, 2024 | 7:11pm
PCG warns mariners: Beware of debris from Chinese rocket
A map of where debris could fall from a Chinese rocket launched into space on September 3, 2024.
Philippine Space Agency / Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) issued a warning to mariners traversing waters around Panay Island, Catanduanes after China launched a rocket earlier on Tuesday morning, September 3. 

The PCG told mariners to stay away from the following areas in Catanduanes waters: 

  • Point A: 17°25.00’N 129°38'00.0’E
  • Point  B:16°56'00.0’N 129°22'00.0’E
  • Point C: 17°22'00.0’N 128°33'00.0’E
  • Point D: 17°50'00.0’N 128°49.00.0’E

“All ships/watercrafts transitioning on the above-mentioned areas on the said dates are advised to take note of the information and take precautionary measures at all time,” the PCG said in a statement. 

The PCG estimated that debris is expected to fall approximately 243 nautical miles from the Philippine Rise and 318 nautical miles from Panay Island, Catanduanes.

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) reported that the People’s Republic of China launched a rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, Sichuan.

According to PhilSA, while the rocket is not expected to fall on land, the falling debris still poses a great threat to ships.

“There is also a possibility for the debris to float around the area and wash toward nearby coasts,” the PhilSA said on its website. 

“Additionally, the possibility of an uncontrolled re-entry to the atmosphere of the rocket’s upper stages returning from outer space cannot be ruled out at this time,” the space agency added. 

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

PHILIPPINE SPACE AGENCY
