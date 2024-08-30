2024 Magsaysay awardees known this weekend

MANILA, Philippines — The 2024 Ramon Magsaysay awardees will be announced tomorrow with the celebration of the birth anniversary of the late president Ramon Magsaysay.

The announcement of the recipients of the Ramon Magsaysay Award will signal the start of the 66th Ramon Magsaysay Awards Festival season, RMAF chairperson Cheche Lazaro said.

“As we celebrate the 117th birth anniversary of President Ramon Magsaysay, we are reminded of his profound impact on Asia and the world. The 2024 Ramon Magsaysay awardees embody the same spirit of selfless service and transformative leadership, making significant contributions to their respective communities and the wider Asian region,” Lazaro said.

She added that this year’s key visual, prayer flags, will also be featured prominently in the announcement.

“The prayer flags, which symbolize peace, compassion, strength, and wisdom, resonate to the work of the 2024 Ramon Magsaysay awardees, serving as an inspiration to all,” she added.

For her part, RMAF president Susanna Afan explained the relevance of the prayer flags.

“Prayer flags are more than just symbols, they carry our deepest hopes and aspirations, spreading positive intention just as our Ramon Magsaysay awardees do through their inspiring lives and selfless work,” she said.

Last year, the four recipients of the RMAF were Miriam Coronel-Ferrer from the Philippines, Ravi Kannan R. from India, Eugenio Lemos from Timor-Leste, and Korvi Rakshand from Bangladesh.

“The five colors of the prayer flags – blue, red, white, green, and yellow represent hopes that know no borders. In the same way, the lives and works of the Ramon Magsaysay awardees, fueled by their unwavering dedication, bring hope and inspiration, contributing to the development of a more inclusive world,” Afan added.

According to Afan, by drawing a parallel between the prayer flags and the Ramon Magsaysay awardees, the foundation underscores how greatness of spirit spreads.

“Whether through the gentle flutter of a flag or a life devoted to service, (this) transcends cultural and geographical barriers, nurturing a global spirit of unity and compassion,” she said.

Afan said the foundation will name the new awardees through a global livestream on its official Facebook page and YouTube channel at 11 a.m., Manila time.

“The Season will conclude on November 16 with the formal Presentation Ceremonies to be held in the Metropolitan Theater in Manila, Philippines,” she said.