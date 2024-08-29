^

Headlines

CHED to pilot-test postgraduate nursing education program

Neil Jayson Servallos - The Philippine Star
August 29, 2024 | 12:00am
CHED to pilot-test postgraduate nursing education program
Implementing guidelines for higher education institutions that seek to offer the new graduate degree were launched yesterday.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — A one-year Master’s in Nursing Education degree will be pilot-tested by the Commission on Higher Education (CHED).

Implementing guidelines for higher education institutions that seek to offer the new graduate degree were launched yesterday.

Registered nurses with at least one year of clinical experience may take the degree.

“This is our response to President Marcos’ directive to increase the number of qualified nursing faculty in the country,” said CHED Chairman Prospero de Vera III.

The curriculum requires students to pass 30 teaching and practical course units and the comprehensive examination and teacher portfolio assessment.

Nursing faculty who are non-graduate degree holders can be credited up to nine academic units, depending on their teaching experience.

Up to six units can be credited to nurses with six years of clinical experience.

The program will be pilot-tested in 16 schools nationwide: the University of Santo Tomas, Trinity University of Asia, Centro Escolar University, Cebu Normal University, Silliman University, Bicol University, Unibersidad de Santa Isabel, Camarines Sur Polytechnic College, Southern Luzon State University and Adventist University of the Philippines.

Also included are the West Visayas State University, Saint Louis University, Mariano Marcos State University, St. Paul University Tuguegarao, San Pedro College Davao City and Western Mindanao State University.

Private and public universities and colleges need to secure authority from CHED to offer the program.

Only schools with proper accreditation for their nursing programs and those with an 80 percent average passing rate in the nursing licensure examination for the past five years will be eligible to offer the program.

In 2023, Marcos ordered CHED to address the shortage of nurses in the country due to migration.

vuukle comment

CHED
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea &ndash; coast guard admiral

US taking twofold stand vs China's bullying in South China Sea – coast guard admiral

By Ian Laqui | 5 hours ago
The United States is employing a two-pronged approach to counter China’s aggression in the South China Sea: upholding...
Headlines
fbtw
Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP
play

Sara Duterte unaware why Robredo did not request 'fair budget' for OVP

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte does not believe that the budget of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) under her term should...
Headlines
fbtw
OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic
play

OVP budget hearing: VP Sara goes ballistic

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 day ago
Vice President Sara Duterte went ballistic during yesterday’s House of Representatives appropriations committee hearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Guo siblings fled Philippines by &lsquo;small white boat&rsquo;

Guo siblings fled Philippines by ‘small white boat’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
Dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo and her siblings left the country using boats bound for Sabah, Malaysia last July, her sister...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: No need for protection order vs PNP's entry to KOJC compound

DOJ: No need for protection order vs PNP's entry to KOJC compound

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The Justice department said that the PNP acted due to a warrant of arrest issued by courts against the fugitive preacher which...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Classes, work, number coding suspended due to monsoon

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Intense rainfall over Metro Manila since Tuesday night flooded major roads, displaced residents in low-lying communities and forced the government to suspend classes, work and the number coding scheme.
Headlines
fbtw
KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

KOJC tunnel connected to hangar

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 hour ago
Apart from a bunker, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound has secret tunnels, one of which is connected to a private hangar...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ eyeing Shiela Guo as state witness

DOJ eyeing Shiela Guo as state witness

By Daphne Galvez | 1 hour ago
Shiela Guo, the purported sister of dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo, can become a state witness in the investigation into...
Headlines
fbtw
More drugs exempted from VAT

More drugs exempted from VAT

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 1 hour ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue has expanded the list of medicines exempted from value-added tax (VAT), to include medications...
Headlines
fbtw
Businesses, workers push higher CHR budget

Businesses, workers push higher CHR budget

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Employers and workers’ groups are calling on the government to increase the budget of the Commission on Human Rights...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with