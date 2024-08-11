^

Headlines

PCG balancing safety, urgency in draining Terranova

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
August 11, 2024 | 12:00am
PCG balancing safety, urgency in draining Terranova
“We are balancing the safety and the desire of the people to return to their normal lives,” said PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan in an interview over dwPM on Friday.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) reiterated the need to be careful in draining over a million liters of industrial fuel from the submerged tanker Terranova.

“We are balancing the safety and the desire of the people to return to their normal lives,” said PCG Commandant Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan in an interview over dwPM on Friday.

The painstaking approach in siphoning an estimated 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel from Terranova – which sank 34 meters deep and 3.6 nautical miles off Lamao Point in Limay town, Bataan – should not affect nearby highly industrialized areas and “sensitive” marine and coastal areas, he said.

According to an update from the PCG’s Bataan oil spill incident commander Michael John Encina, the salvage company in charge of siphoning operations for Terranova said “out of 24 valves, 12 have been secured and are leak-free – no metal cappings required.”

“For the remaining 12 valves, six have been capped as of Aug. 9. The installation of metal cappings on the final six valves are ongoing,” he added.

The “very thin” oil sheen from Terranova has been confined to the area where oil spill booms were deployed, which has been diluted by water later on, he said.

An estimated 300,000 out of the 1.4 million liters of industrial fuel would be siphoned while underwater to allow the capsized vessel to refloat, and an additional 50,000 to 60,000 liters a day would be drained as soon as it is towed to shore.

Meanwhile, Encina said the draining of seawater from another sunken tanker Jason Bradley started yesterday.

Gavan pointed out siphoning the 5,500 liters of diesel oil carried by Jason Bradley would start once the capsized tanker has been refloated.

The PCG is using absorbent pads, as well as “minimal and careful” use of oil dispersants, to collect leaking oil from Jason Bradley, he added.

With regard to MV Mirola 1 that ran aground in Mariveles, Gavan said the PCG has collected over a hundred liters of water mixed with oil, believed to have come from two drums of heavy oil that spilled inside the ship.

Encina added that divers started assessing its hull yesterday.

With no one from MV Mirola 1 reaching out, the PCG’s marine casualty investigation team has coordinated with the National Bureau of Investigation for efforts to probe allegations of oil smuggling in the grounded ship, he said.

Last year, the PCG held 18 sailors from MV Mirola 1 for illegally transferring fuel to three boats off the waters of Navotas, according to a report by The STAR on Jan. 31, 2023.

vuukle comment

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara Duterte's popularity slips after DepEd exit &ndash; SWS survey

Sara Duterte's popularity slips after DepEd exit – SWS survey

15 hours ago
While still fairly popular two years into her term, Vice President Sara Duterte's net satisfaction rating fell to +44 in June,...
Headlines
fbtw
China air force harassed Philippines plane over disputed reef &ndash; military chief

China air force harassed Philippines plane over disputed reef – military chief

8 hours ago
The Philippine military on Saturday accused China's air force of "dangerous and provocative actions" against a military plane...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy's church slams freeze order, inclusion of SMNI

Quiboloy's church slams freeze order, inclusion of SMNI

13 hours ago
The Kingdom of Jesus Christ questioned the Court of Appeals' order to freeze accounts and assets it argues are not related...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

Philippines, Vietnam coast guards hold landmark drills off Manila Bay

14 hours ago
The Philippine and Vietnamese coast guards held firefighting and search-and-rescue exercises off Manila on Friday, the first...
Headlines
fbtw
PNP braces for long battle to get Quiboloy

PNP braces for long battle to get Quiboloy

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
With Apollo Quiboloy suspected to be hiding out at the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) compound in Davao City, the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos preparing hero&rsquo;s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

Marcos preparing hero’s welcome for Yulo, Olympians

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
President Marcos is preparing a hero’s welcome for two-time Olympic champion Carlos Yulo and the other Filipino athletes...
Headlines
fbtw
Revised retirement age eyed for cops, teachers

Revised retirement age eyed for cops, teachers

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Senators are pushing for measures to extend the retirement age for police officers from 56 to 57 years while reducing the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Mother of All Philippine Maps&rsquo; finds new home

‘Mother of All Philippine Maps’ finds new home

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
It was described as the smoking gun versus China’s nine-dash line claim and sealed the landmark victory of the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw

16-person House detention facility completed

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
There is now a detention facility for resource persons who will be cited in contempt during House committee hearings.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with