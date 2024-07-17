^

Headlines

Comelec chair mulls suing ex-lawmaker over 'Bahamas files'

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 17, 2024 | 8:50pm
Comelec chair mulls suing ex-lawmaker over 'Bahamas files'
This photo shows Commission on Elections Chairman George Garcia.
Released / Commission on Elections

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Garcia announced on Wednesday that he is considering filing a counter-charge of falsification against former Rep. Egay Erice, who accused the poll body official of owning foreign bank accounts and assets.

Garcia said that he would wait for the findings of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) before filing any charges.

“As much as possible, I don’t want to preempt the NBI and the AMLC. Take note, the allegations thrown against me and the commission on elections were allegations not under oath,” Garcia said in an interview with ANC Headstart. 

“That’s falsification if proven not true especially if it’s made public and if done with bad intention or bad faith,...that is punishable under the Revised Penal Code,” he added.

Article 172 of the Revised Penal Code states that falsification by a private individual and the use of falsified documents can lead to up to six years of imprisonment and a fine of up to P5,000.

On Monday, Erice presented what he called the “Bahamas files,” which allegedly list 14 bank accounts amounting to P877 million belonging to an unnamed Comelec official and his wife.

Erice said that the official owned properties in Singapore, Hong Kong, the US and Makati City.

Erice also mentioned that the unnamed Comelec official received $1 million (approximately P58.3 million) from Miru Systems, the South Korea-based service provider for the 2025 midterm elections.

Garcia denied the accusations, asserting that he has never held any offshore accounts or owned properties abroad. He added that he has only held two visas in his life, making it impossible for him to have established accounts in the mentioned countries.

“I would like to categorically state that I know not a single offshore account nor a single property abroad,” Garcia said in the ANC interview. 

On Tuesday, Erice requested the Supreme Court (SC) to cite the Comelec chair in contempt for his statements regarding the petition Erice filed, which challenges the poll body’s P17.9-billion contract with Miru Systems.

The SC has required Erice to comment on Miru’s gag order petition, which aims to prevent the disclosure and discussion of information by third parties.

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

ELECTIONS

GEORGE GARCIA

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI raids suspected POGO hub in Mindoro

NBI raids suspected POGO hub in Mindoro

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 21 hours ago
National Bureau of Investigation operatives raided last Saturday a suspected online gaming hub at a resort in Puerta Galera,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos&rsquo; approval, trust ratings slide; Sara Duterte keeps high score

Marcos’ approval, trust ratings slide; Sara Duterte keeps high score

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s performance and trust ratings dropped in a new survey from Pulse Asia released on...
Headlines
fbtw
Sacked hotel worker arrested over killings of two Australians, Filipina

Sacked hotel worker arrested over killings of two Australians, Filipina

9 hours ago
A disgruntled former hotel employee has been arrested over the killings of two Australians and a Filipina in the Philippines,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines losing P99.52 billion yearly due to POGOs &mdash; DOF

Philippines losing P99.52 billion yearly due to POGOs — DOF

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The Department of Finance doubled down on its stance to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), saying that allowing...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on anti-online gambling act, POGO taxation
play

LIVE: Senate hearing on anti-online gambling act, POGO taxation

By PhilstarLIVE | 1 day ago
The Senate Committee on Ways and Means is leading the Tuesday joint hearing with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines to host World Travel Awards in September

Philippines to host World Travel Awards in September

By Rosette Adel | 9 hours ago
The WTA, established in 1993, has been dubbed the “Oscars” of the travel industry.
Headlines
fbtw
With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

With Guo missing, SC seeks Senate comment on mayor's petition to avoid hearings

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
With Bamban Mayor Alice Guo’s whereabouts still unknown, the Supreme Court has asked Sen. Risa Hontiveros’...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

PAGCOR stands against online gaming ban

By Daphne Galvez | 13 hours ago
Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) is against bills seeking a total ban of online gaming sites, PAGCOR chair Alejandro...
Headlines
fbtw
MediaQuest, KBP, PLDT, Smart partner for media literacy

MediaQuest, KBP, PLDT, Smart partner for media literacy

21 hours ago
Broadcast media groups in the Philippines have partnered with telecommunications giants for a media literacy program.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with