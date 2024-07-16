^

Headlines

Comelec chair's comments on poll deal draw contempt motion

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 16, 2024 | 5:17pm
Comelec chair's comments on poll deal draw contempt motion
Comelec Commissioner George Garcia answers question from the media at the Comelec Office in Intramuros, Manila on April 27, 2022.
KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — Former Caloocan lawmaker Edgar Erice on Tuesday asked the Supreme Court to hold Commission on Elections Chairperson George Garcia in contempt for remarks on a pending petition against a deal with an elections supplier.

In his three-page motion, Erice argued that Garcia's comment about the possibility of reverting manual elections should the high court rule against South Korean firm Miru Systems, was a violation of the sub judice rule. The sub judice rule limits comments and disclosures about ongoing judicial proceedings to prevent prejudgment, influence on the court, or obstruction of justice.

Erice contends that Garcia's remarks serve "no other purpose but to sway public perception in an attempt to influence the court to rule in favor of Comelec."

The former solon was referring to judicial proceedings on his petition filed on April 18, 2024 challenging the validity of the Comelec's P17.9-billion contract with Miru Systems for the 2025 elections.

Comelec has tapped Miru Systems, the sole bidder for a full automation system, to provide 110,000 automated counting machines and election management equipment.

In his motion to cite Garcia in contempt, Erice said the official, in effect, "threatened" the high tribunal's decision-making.

"Courts are not immune from public scrutiny…However, owing to the nature of the court and its ability to respond to criticism in real time when an utterance tends to scandalize or disrespect the court, or where its administration of justice would be impeded, the court may subsequently punish the speaker," Erice argued.

Responding to Erice's allegations, Garcia stated that he speaks only in his capacity as the chairman of the Comelec, as the public needs to be informed about updates on the 2025 mid-term ballot.

“Ako, may dahilan kung bakit nagsasalita. Dahil kailangan ng tao ng update sa eleksyon mula sa Comelec. Sino ba ang kabi-kabila ang presscon? Sino ba ang petitioner sa kaso sa SC?” he said in a message to reporters.

(I have a reason to talk. Because the public needs updates from the Comelec about the election. But who’s the one who keeps holding press conferences? Who’s the one who has a petition before the SC?).

The earlier petition

On April 18 this year, Erice assailed the Comelec's agreement with Miru Systems as election service provider replacing Smartmatic Inc, the supplier in previous elections.

It was filed the day after the Supreme Court found that the Comelec committed a grave abuse of discretion in disqualifying Smartmatic from the bidding process.

For Erice, the ruling was not sufficient to nullify the Comelec's public bidding and award of contract to Miru Systems. He cited  "considerations of equity, justice, practicality and doctrine of operative fact."

Meanwhile, the SC required Erice to comment on the gag order petition filed by Miru Systems to “prevent the petitioner (Erice) from discussing and disclosing information from any third party."

“The court required petitioner, Edgar Erice, to file his comment to the joint venture’s motion within a non-extendible period of 10 days from notice,” SC spokesperson Camille Ting said at a press conference on Tuesday.

In November 2023, Comelec barred Smartmatic from participating in future elections in the country citing "electoral integrity."

The poll body then awarded the contract for vote-counting machines to Miru Systems in February 2024.

vuukle comment

2025 ELECTIONS

COMELEC

COMMISSION ON ELECTIONS

ELECTIONS

GEORGE GARCIA

SMARTMATIC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

NBI finds 1,200 fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 18 hours ago
Not just 200, but up to 1,200 foreigners believed to be Chinese nationals obtained Philippine birth certificates through late...
Headlines
fbtw
Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

Links drawn between Pharmally, POGOs and Michael Yang's kin

By Jean Mangaluz | 23 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Monday drew more connections between Philippine Offshore and Gaming Operations (POGOs) and Pharmally...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

LPA outside Philippines may develop into typhoon

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
A low-pressure area outside the Philippine area of responsibility may develop into a typhoon and another cloud cluster outside...
Headlines
fbtw
Fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur under probe

Fake birth certificates in Davao del Sur under probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 9 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration is coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA: Rain showers expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

PAGASA: Rain showers expected in parts of Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said that an LPA was located 310 kilometers east northeast of Davao City.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Attacks vs activists persist despite Marcos' new human rights 'super body'

Attacks vs activists persist despite Marcos' new human rights 'super body'

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The abuse of terrorism laws to persecute human rights activists continued unabated in the Philippines despite the Marcos administration's...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE: Senate hearing on anti-online gambling act, POGO taxation

LIVE: Senate hearing on anti-online gambling act, POGO taxation

By PhilstarLIVE | 7 hours ago
The Senate Committee on Ways and Means is leading the Tuesday joint hearing with the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous...
Headlines
fbtw
DMW suffers cyber attack; online OFW services put on hold

DMW suffers cyber attack; online OFW services put on hold

By Jean Mangaluz | 8 hours ago
The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) online systems are temporarily unavailable following a ransomware attack, said the...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 8 hours ago
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised on June 3 the status of Kanlaon Volcano on Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with