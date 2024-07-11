7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Sultan Kudarat; no tsunami threat

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the waters off Sultan Kudarat in the province of Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday morning, according to Phivolcs, who also said that there is no threat of a tsunami from the offshore earthquake.

In an advisory, the state seismologist said the earthquake was felt at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. It hit 133 kilometers south of the town of Palimbang.

Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage from the quake.

These are the reported intensities felt in various parts of Mindanao, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Intensity III (weak)

City of Mati, Davao Oriental

Glan, Sarangani

Intensity II (slightly felt)

Maragusan, Davao de Oro

City of Tagum, Davao del Norte

Libungan, and Tulunan, Cotabato

Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, Sarangani

City of Koronadal, South Cotabato

City of General Santos

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

City of Davao

Tantangan, South Cotabato

Lebak, SULTAN KUDARAT

Meanwhile, these are the instrumental intensities, which are measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Intensity III

Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Glan, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II

City of Tagum, Davao del Norte

City of Digos, Davao del Sur;

Matalam, Cotabato

City of Cotabato

Intensity I