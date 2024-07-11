^

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Sultan Kudarat; no tsunami threat

July 11, 2024 | 11:03am
7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes waters off Sultan Kudarat; no tsunami threat

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck the waters off Sultan Kudarat in the province of Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday morning, according to Phivolcs, who also said that there is no threat of a tsunami from the offshore earthquake.

In an advisory, the state seismologist said the earthquake was felt at 10:13 a.m. on Thursday. It hit 133 kilometers south of the town of Palimbang.

Phivolcs said it was expecting aftershocks but no damage from the quake. 

These are the reported intensities felt in various parts of Mindanao, which refer to the reports of people who felt the earthquake.

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

  • Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental

Intensity III (weak)

  • City of Mati, Davao Oriental 
  • Glan, Sarangani

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Maragusan, Davao de Oro
  • City of Tagum, Davao del Norte
  • Libungan, and Tulunan, Cotabato
  • Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan, Sarangani
  • City of Koronadal, South Cotabato
  • City of General Santos  

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

  • City of Davao
  • Tantangan, South Cotabato
  • Lebak, SULTAN KUDARAT

Meanwhile, these are the instrumental intensities, which are measured using an intensity meter that measures ground acceleration.

Intensity III

  • Don Marcelino, and Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental
  • Glan, and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity II

  • City of Tagum, Davao del Norte
  • City of Digos, Davao del Sur;
  • Matalam, Cotabato
  • City of Cotabato

Intensity I

  • Nabunturan, Davao de Oro;
  • City of Davao
  • City of Kidapawan, Cotabato
  • Maitum, Sarangani
  • T'Boli, and Tampakan, South Coabato
  • Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak, Sultan Kudarat
  • City of Bislig, Surigao del Sur

