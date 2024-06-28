New DepEd chief known by end of week

Vice President Sara Duterte announced her resignation as Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary during a press conference at the DepEd main office in Pasig City on June 19, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — While Vice President Sara Duterte’s resignation as Department of Education secretary will take effect on July 19, President Marcos said he would name her replacement by the end of the week, saying the DepEd performs a vital function and should not be left without a leader.

Speaking to reporters in Manila yesterday, Marcos cited the need to continue the work in DepEd despite the change in leadership, describing the agency as “arguably the most important department.”

“Well, you know, we have to carry on and the Department of Education is quite possibly, arguably, the most important department because education is that important. So, no matter the change of leadership within the department, we still have to carry on... I would like to be able to announce the appointment of the new DepEd Secretary by the end of the week,” the President said.

“We cannot leave it open. Their work is important. We cannot just leave it like that, without a secretary. So, I am fast-tracking everything. I said give me several names... Do we need an educator? Do we need an administrator? Do we need an accountant? What do we need? And that is what we are trying to determine right now.”

Marcos said his administration is also determining the status and the needs of the DepEd, whose sector receives the highest allocation from the national budget every year as required by the 1987 Constitution.

Duterte resigned as DepEd secretary and vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) on June 19. Her resignation, which came in the midst of the souring relationship between her family and the Marcoses, is to take effect on July 19.

After tendering her resignation, she told reporters she had given her 30-day notice to ensure the proper and orderly transition for the benefit of the next secretary.

Marcos said Duterte did not say why she quit her post.

“She didn’t give any reasons. I asked her, are there any particular reasons why she has chosen to resign from the Department of Education and the NTF-ELCAC, and she said, ‘Let’s not talk about it’ so I did not force the issue,” the President said.

While she is no longer part of the Cabinet, Sara said in a recent interview that she maintains a “friendly” personal relationship with Marcos.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) said it respects the decision of Vice President Duterte to resign as DepEd secretary.

In a message sent to Radio Veritas, CEAP president Fr. Albert Delvo expressed his gratitude to the Vice President for consulting with private organizations such as the Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines, Manila Archdiocesan and Parochial Schools Association and CEAP, during her time at DepEd.

“May she discharge her duties as Vice President with the welfare of the people as her only motive,” Delvo said. “We wish VP Sara Duterte the best in her private and public life.”

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) reiterated its call for President Marcos not to appoint a politician as the next DepEd secretary, saying an effective manager is required to lead the largest bureaucracy in the country.

In a statement, TDC chairman Benjo Basas said Marcos should consider appointing an academic or a person with experience in public school teaching as Duterte’s replacement at the department.

“This is to ensure that DepEd is spared from political bickering and being dragged into divisive political fighting,” Basas said.

“Aside from this, the next secretary should be an excellent manager since that person will be managing the largest bureaucracy in the country. This individual will oversee the department with the most personnel, the most geographically dispersed operations, and the greatest resources,” he said.

“The group believes appointing a non-partisan, experienced educator and manager as the next DepEd secretary, the focus would remain on creating an educational system that serves the best interests of students and teachers alike,” he added.

“Most importantly, the new secretary must take proactive steps and actively advocate for the enactment of pending bills aimed at significantly increasing teachers’ salaries.”

Higher budget

To improve learning outcomes, the government must increase the budget for the School Voucher Program and devolve basic education to local government units (LGUs), the Foundation for Economic Freedom (FEF) recommended yesterday.

“We, the FEF, recommend increasing the budget of the current School Voucher Program and extending its coverage to kindergarten, grade school and junior high school,” the group said in a statement yesterday.

The group is also recommending the devolution of basic education to LGUs, which have set up local colleges in the past 30 years to serve the local communities.

“The success of private schools and the positive impact of the school voucher program demonstrate that reallocating resources and responsibilities can significantly improve educational outcomes. By expanding the voucher program and devolving basic education to LGUs, we can leverage local expertise and proven success in managing public services,” FEF said.

Citing the exemplary performance of institutions like the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila and the University of Makati, FEF said the group believes public grade schools and high schools within these jurisdictions should be devolved to LGUs.– Evelyn Macairan, Louella Desiderio, Neil Jayson Servallos