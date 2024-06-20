^

Gov't urged to seek justice for injured Navy sailors after CCG attack

Pia Lee-Brago - Philstar.com
June 20, 2024 | 12:31pm
Gov't urged to seek justice for injured Navy sailors after CCG attack
This frame grab from handout video taken on June 17, 2024 and released by the Armed Forces of the Philippines Public Affairs Office on June 19 shows China coast guard personnel (C) appearing to wield bladed weapons during an incident off Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea. The Philippine military said on June 19 the Chinese coast guard rammed and boarded Filipino navy boats in a violent confrontation in the South China Sea this week in which a Filipino sailor lost a thumb. China defended its actions, with its foreign ministry saying on Wednesday that "no direct measures" were taken against Filipino personnel.
Photo by handout / Armed Forces of the Philippines-Public Affairs Office / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The government must demand “justice and reparation” for the Filipino Navy sailors who were injured as a result of China Coast Guard’s (CCG) “ruthless assault and aggression” off the West Philippine Sea (WPS), Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said.

Lagman said the CCG should be held accountable for the damaged Philippine vessel. He noted the maritime zone was already awarded to the Philippines by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 so the supply vessel is protected by the country’s laws.

“The government must demand from China the full identities of the culprits. The Chinese government is also liable as the principal of the culprits,” he added.

Cagayan de Oro 2nd District Rep. Rufus Rodriguez also condemned on Wednesday China’s unilateral enforcement of its “illegal” rule allowing its Coast Guard to detain alleged trespassers in areas in the South China Sea that it claims as part of its territory.

“This rule has no basis in law. It violates the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling in favor of our country,” Rodriguez, chairman of the committee on constitutional amendments of the House of Representatives, said.

Meanwhile, militant group Bagong Alyansang Makabayan (Bayan) yesterday said the Philippines should seek help from Association of Southeast Asian Nations member-countries in protesting the attack by China Coast Guard personnel against Filipino soldiers.

“Let us build alliances in the region that upholds international law, the demilitarization of WPS at ensure the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with international law,” Bayan president Renato Reyes said. – Evelyn Macairan, Michael Punongbayan, Roel Pareño, Jose Rodel Clapano, Ghio Ong, Sheila Crisostomo, Delon Porcalla, Emmanuel Tupas

SOUTH CHINA SEA

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
