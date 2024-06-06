^

Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'

Diana Lhyd Suelto - Philstar.com
June 6, 2024 | 9:01am
Ex-senator blames Duterte for Pharmally scandal, calls it 'biggest scam'
This video grab taken on January 28, 2024 shows Philippine former president Rodrigo Duterte addressing supporters at a rally in Davao City, in Mindanao island. Supporters of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte were set to hold rival rallies on January 28, as a battle over the country's constitution highlighted a deepening rift between the powerful clans.
AFP / Ferdinandh Cabrera

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator Richard Gordon calls the Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. scandal the “biggest scam.”

“What happened at Pharmally is the biggest scam and the president of this country masterminded it. I can say that without batting an eye,” Gordon said during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum on Wednesday, adding that it would never have happened without former president Rodrigo Duterte.

When Gordon was the chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon committee, the former senator said they had at least 18 hearings and submitted the committee report to the ombudsman.

“In fact, we filed the case,” he said.

Gordon detailed the misappropriation of funds, stating that Duterte transferred P47 billion and “when the COA investigated, Duterte cursed us. He was angry because Christopher Lao was exposed.”

“Duterte’s administration never answered for it. Now they are scared. Former senator (Franklin) Drilon said Duque is afraid and is now pointing to Duterte,” Gordon said.

He added that he told Duque to resign if he didn’t want to follow orders.

“If he followed, he’s liable. His only chance is to be a state witness against Duterte,” Gordon said.

Gordon also responded to statements that Duque’s comments were taken out of context, insisting that the former health secretary “cannot hide.”

“He should stand by his statement for his own salvation,” Gordon said.

Meanwhile, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV warned Filipinos not to be complacent as Duterte might again seek higher office, even in the Senate, in the 2025 polls.

“Duterte might run for senator in 2025. So, we have a year to spread the truth about him to awaken his moderate supporters and so he’d be shunned by the new voters,” Trillanes wrote on Facebook.

“Let’s not be passive or else he will win again,” he added, using the hashtag #IbasuraSiDuterteSa2025.

Trillanes vows not to stop criticizing Duterte to make sure that the 78-year-old politician will not win any national post in next year’s polls.  Alexis Romero, Mark Ernest Villeza, Edith Regalado, Sheila Crisostomo, Delon Porcalla

ANTONIO TRILLANES JR.

DICK GORDON

RODRIGO DUTERTE
