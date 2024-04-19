^

NGCP, ECCP sign deal to advance renewable energy development

The Philippine Star
April 19, 2024 | 12:00am
NGCP, ECCP sign deal to advance renewable energy development
National Grid Corp. of the Philippines president and CEO Anthony Almeda (4th from left) and European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines president Paulo Duarte shake hands after signing an agreement to formalize their commitment to mutually advocate the utilization of renewable energy resources in the Philippines. Joining them are (from left) ECCP committee co-chair for renewable energy Ruth Yu-Owen, NGCP AVP and head of public relations Cynthia Alabanza, ECCP executive director Florian Gottein, Pampanga Rep. Anna York-Bondoc and ECCP committee co-chair for renewable energy Jay Layug.
MANILA, Philippines —  In a landmark move toward fostering innovation and sustainability in the energy landscape of the country, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) and the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) have inked an agreement to formalize their commitment to mutually advocate the utilization of renewable energy resources in the Philippines to increase the country’s power supply and energy generation.

The signing ceremony, held at the NGCP’s office in San Juan, was attended by NGCP president and CEO Anthony Almeda. ECCP was represented by its president Paulo Duarte, executive director Florian Gottein, committee co-chairpersons for renewable energy and energy efficiency Jay Layug and Ruth Yu-Owen, manager for industry and government affairs Katt Baligod and advocacy officer Chin.

Layug, a former energy undersecretary, is a known advocate of renewable energy as he currently serves as president of the Developers of Renewable Energy for AdvanceMent Inc. and director of the Philippine Energy Research and Policy Institute.

The collaboration is expected to help advance the development of renewable energy in the country with NGCP pledging to offer expertise, guidance, and support to facilitate the successful implementation of renewable energy projects. By harnessing the strengths of both organizations, NGCP and ECCP aim to build a more sustainable and resilient future for the Philippines.

“We are honored to partner with the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines in advancing the development of renewable energy in our country. This is a testament of our shared commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the energy landscape,” Almeda said.

In another forum, Duarte said the removal of the foreign ownership limits on renewable energy projects has drawn more interest from European investors in the country’s energy sector and has attracted foreign investors to capitalize on solar, wind and hydro systems in the country, foreseeing substantial contributions to the renewable energy sector.

“ECCP has been in the country for 46 years and the oldest European chamber outside Europe. This partnership will help the Philippines and NGCP visibility to our members for good reasons. We are very happy for this opportunity,” Duarte said.

