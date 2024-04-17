^

Headlines

Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion in disqualifying Smartmatic — SC

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 17, 2024 | 1:21pm
Comelec committed grave abuse of discretion in disqualifying Smartmatic â�� SC
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

Baguio City, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has committed grave abuse of discretion after it disqualified election service provider Smartmatic for the 2025 automated election system bid, the Supreme Court (SC) said.

In a media forum with the members of the press on Wednesday, SC spokesperson Camille Sue Mae Ting said that the high court affirmed Smartmatic's petition for review assailing the poll body's decision.

The decision, which has yet to be released, was decided on by the SC on Tuesday. It was penned by Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez.

The SC, according to Ting, said that the poll body has committed grave abuse of discretion as it disqualified Smartmatic before its submission of any bid without any reference to the eligibility requirements prescribed by its Bids and Awards Committee.

However, Ting also said that the ruling is not sufficient to nullify the public bidding or the award of contract to Korea-based election service provider Miru Systems, citing "considerations of equity, justice, practicality and doctrine of operative fact."

The doctrine of operative fact means that a law has consequences that could not be ignored. Therefore, the law itself is canceled, but its effects remain.

In a statement, Smartmatic said that the high court's ruling is a "significant victory for fairness and the rule of law."

"We welcome the Supreme Court's ruling in our favor, which restores justice and sends a clear message to those at the helm of Comelec that due process matters," lawyer Christian Robert Lim said in a statement.

In a seperate statement, the poll body welcomed the SC's decision.

"Ang Comelec po ay tinatanggap ang desisyong ng Korte Supreme. Ang pagdedesisyon naman po dito sa kaso ng Smartmatic ay para po sa bayan," Comelec spokesman John Rex Laudiangco said. (The Comelec accepts the decision of the Supreme Court. The decision in the Smartmatic case is for the country.)

In November 2023, Comelec barred Smartmatic from participating in future elections in the country citing "electoral integrity."

The poll body then awarded the contract for vote-counting machines to Miru Systems in February 2024.

vuukle comment

COMELEC

SC

SMARTMATIC

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
24 areas under &lsquo;danger&rsquo; heat classification &mdash; PAGASA

24 areas under ‘danger’ heat classification — PAGASA

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Dagupan City in Pangasinan may experience a heat index as high as 46°C.
Headlines
fbtw
US senators seek $500 million aid for AFP

US senators seek $500 million aid for AFP

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
Two American senators have filed a measure seeking to boost the alliance of the Philippines and the US through a significant...
Headlines
fbtw
AFP checking Chinese students&rsquo; influx in Cagayan

AFP checking Chinese students’ influx in Cagayan

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The Armed Forces of the Philippines is looking into the reported swarm of Chinese college students in the province of Ca...
Headlines
fbtw
DND, AFP eye delisting of Alvarez as military reservist

DND, AFP eye delisting of Alvarez as military reservist

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
The Department of National Defense and Armed Forces of the Philippines are looking at a possible investigation of Davao del...
Headlines
fbtw
14 countries observing expanded Balikatan

14 countries observing expanded Balikatan

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
Representatives of 14 nations will arrive in the country as observers in the coming Balikatan exercises, the biggest multi-nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Luzon, Visayas grids placed under red, yellow alert

Luzon, Visayas grids placed under red, yellow alert

By Patrick Miguel | 14 hours ago
With several power plants either offline or operating at reduced capacity, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines yesterday...
Headlines
fbtw

Red tape hinders Philippines investments – German envoy

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 14 hours ago
Persisting red tape is the biggest hindrance to expanding investments in the Philippines, according to German Ambassador Andreas Pfaffernoschke.
Headlines
fbtw
PNP still can&rsquo;t find fugitive Quiboloy

PNP still can’t find fugitive Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Philippine National Police has yet to ascertain the whereabouts of Apollo Quiboloy, but it gave assurance that the founder...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos, Singapore FM discuss areas of cooperation

Marcos, Singapore FM discuss areas of cooperation

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos met with Singaporean Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Monday to talk about green energy, carbon...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with