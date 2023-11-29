^

Headlines

Comelec disqualifies Smartmatic from procurements

Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 1:39pm
Comelec disqualifies Smartmatic from procurements
This file photo shows the Commission on Elections headquarters in Manila.
Philstar.com / AJ Bolando, file

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has disqualified election technology provider Smarmatic from participating in procurements for all future polls, according to the poll body’s chairperson.

In posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Garcia announced the poll body’s verdict on a petition filed in June to disqualify Smarmatic — the only technology provider to exclusively supply machines for the country's electoral processes since the country adopted automated elections in 2010.

The Venezuela-based company bagged contracts to provide election-related hardware and software for the country’s 2010, 2013, 2016, 2019, and 2022 elections.

“We have to maintain the integrity of our electoral process,” said Garcia, who has yet to provide more details about the decision.

The petition against the technology provider was filed in June 15 by former information and communications technology secretary Eliseo Rio, retired colonel Leonardo Odoño and former Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines president Franklin Ysaac.

In particular, the petitions argued that Smartmatic should be disqualified since the May 2022 polls were marred by “serious and material irregularities,” particularly in the transmission and reception of election results.

Smartmatic on Monday asked the Comelec to drop the petition, saying that the claims of irregularities were made with insufficient evidence given that "(the petitioners) have not demonstrated a single vote discrepancy." 


This is a developing story. 

vuukle comment

COMELEC

ELECTION

ELECTIONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Sara: No cracks in UniTeam

Sara: No cracks in UniTeam

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Vice President Sara Duterte said her working relationship with President Marcos has not changed, even if there has been a...
Headlines
fbtw
Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte &mdash; De Lima

Opposition to ICC return supports ex-president Duterte — De Lima

By Ian Laqui | 23 hours ago
“Those who oppose rejoining the ICC are only serving the interest of Duterte and others who are responsible for the...
Headlines
fbtw
CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

CA reverses dismissal of De Lima cases vs Aguirre, Guevarra

By Daphne Galvez | 2 days ago
The Court of Appeals has reversed for lack of due process the Office of the Ombudsman’s dismissal of former senator...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate resolution filed to cooperate with ICC

Senate resolution filed to cooperate with ICC

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros yesterday filed a resolution urging the administration to cooperate with the International Criminal Court...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC&rsquo;

‘Senate concurrence not needed to rejoin ICC’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
President Marcos has the legal authority to allow the country to rejoin the International Criminal Court without the need...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NSC allows Christmas convoy to pass by Ayungin

NSC allows Christmas convoy to pass by Ayungin

By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
The National Security Council will allow the conduct of a Christmas convoy in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) that will be heading...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate approves P5.7 trillion national budget for 2024

Senate approves P5.7 trillion national budget for 2024

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 14 hours ago
The Senate yesterday approved on third and final reading the P5.768-trillion proposed national budget for 2024, which is seen...
Headlines
fbtw
Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

Government, NDF to discuss resolution of conflict

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
The government and communist rebels have agreed to start fresh negotiations to end a decades-old armed conflict, raising hopes...
Headlines
fbtw
SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

SMNI faces House franchise panel probe

By Delon Porcalla | 14 hours ago
Davao City-based Sonshine Media Network International will face an investigation by the House committee on legislative franchises...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with