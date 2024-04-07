^

DepEd: Distance learning for public schools on Monday

Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 4:30pm
A student studies at home in this undated file photo.
Philstar.com / Irish Lising

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Education (DepEd) has announced that all public schools across the country will implement distance learning on April 8, Monday. 

In an advisory on Sunday, DepEd said the implementation of asynchronous classes will “allow learners to complete pending assignments, projects and other requirements.”

The department said that teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools will not be required to report to their stations. 

DepEd’s advisory does not cover private schools, but they can also implement similar measures. 

The order comes as the country observes back-to-back holidays this week: Day of Valor (Araw ng Kagitingan on April 9, Tuesday, and Eid’l Fitr on April 10, Wednesday. 

Last week, thousands of schools across the archipelago suspended in-person classes due to dangerously high temperatures exacerbated by the El Niño phenomenon and climate change. 

The Department of Education had previously issued an advisory giving school heads the authority and discretion to shift to remote learning “in cases of extreme heat and other calamities that may compromise the health and safety of learners, teachers, and non-teaching personnel.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

