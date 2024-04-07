Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 8 due to extreme heat

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes in the country have been suspended or adjusted due to “high heat conditions.”

On Sunday, the Department of Education announced that public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes or distance learning modality on Monday, April 8 to allow learners to complete their pending assignments, projects and other requirements.

“Likewise, teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools shall not be required to report to their stations,” the DepEd said.

“Finally, private schools shall not be covered by this advisory but shall have the option to implement the same,” it added.

In separate announcements, the following local government units and academic institutions also suspended classes or adjusted their mode of instruction for April 8, 2024, Monday:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City –

Daycare (April 8 to 12, 2024)– Monday to Friday Center-based program in alternative venue

Kinder to Senior High School (Morning classes) - Face-to-face classes on Monday to Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesday and Thursday – Asynchronous; Friday - Face-to-face classes 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Kinder to Senior High School (Afternoon Classes) - Monday to Tuesday – Asynchronous; Wednesday to Thursday – Face-to-face classes from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m; Friday - Face-to-face classes 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

University of Caloocan City (April 8 to 12, 2024)- Online Classes - College of Education, College of Liberal Arts, College of Criminology, College of Business and Accountancy, Graduate School; Face-to-Face classes – College of Law, All On-the Job Training (for all courses) and In-campus extra-curricular activities

Makati City – Shortened schedule will be implemented. Morning shifts – 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Afternoon shifts - 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Luzon

Bassista, Pangasinan – Face to face classes for Daycare to Senior High School are suspended; Modular distance learning will be implemented.

Bulacan – Conduct of classes will be online

Visayas

Bohol Island State University – All face-to-face classes suspended

Cebu Province – All classes suspended until further notice

Cebu Normal University (April 8 to 12) - Conduct of classes will be online

Negros Oriental – Face-to-face classes in all levels in public and private schools suspended until lifted

In April last year, DepEd issued a memorandum allowing heads of public and private schools to cancel face-to-face classes due to extreme heat.