^

Headlines

Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 8 due to extreme heat

Rosette Adel - Philstar.com
April 7, 2024 | 3:56pm
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions for April 8 due to extreme heat
Stock photo of a student wearing facemask
Philstar.com / Jovannie Lambayan

MANILA, Philippines — Several classes in the country have been suspended or adjusted due to “high heat conditions.”

On Sunday, the Department of Education announced that public schools nationwide shall implement asynchronous classes or distance learning modality on Monday, April 8 to allow learners to complete their pending assignments, projects and other requirements.

“Likewise, teaching and non-teaching personnel in all public schools shall not be required to report to their stations,” the DepEd said.

“Finally, private schools shall not be covered by this advisory but shall have the option to implement the same,” it added.

In separate announcements, the following local government units and academic institutions also suspended classes or adjusted their mode of instruction for April 8, 2024, Monday:

Metro Manila

Caloocan City –

  • Daycare (April 8 to 12, 2024)– Monday to Friday Center-based program in alternative venue
  • Kinder to Senior High School (Morning classes) - Face-to-face classes on Monday to Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; Wednesday and Thursday – Asynchronous; Friday - Face-to-face classes 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Kinder to Senior High School (Afternoon Classes) - Monday to Tuesday – Asynchronous; Wednesday to Thursday – Face-to-face classes from 6 a.m. to 11:30 a.m; Friday - Face-to-face classes 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

University of Caloocan City (April 8 to 12, 2024)-  Online Classes -  College of Education, College of Liberal Arts, College of Criminology, College of Business and Accountancy, Graduate School; Face-to-Face classes – College of Law, All On-the Job Training (for all courses) and In-campus extra-curricular activities

Makati City Shortened schedule will be implemented. Morning shifts – 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.; Afternoon shifts - 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Luzon

Bassista, Pangasinan – Face to face classes for Daycare to Senior High School are suspended; Modular distance learning will be implemented.

Bulacan Conduct of classes will be online

Visayas

Bohol Island State UniversityAll face-to-face classes suspended

Cebu ProvinceAll classes suspended until further notice

Cebu Normal University (April 8 to 12) - Conduct of classes will be online

Negros OrientalFace-to-face classes in all levels in public and private schools suspended until lifted

In April last year, DepEd issued a memorandum allowing heads of public and private schools to cancel face-to-face classes due to extreme heat.

vuukle comment

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

WALANG PASOK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bagong Silang in Caloocan City split into 6 barangays

Bagong Silang in Caloocan City split into 6 barangays

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
Bagong Silang in Caloocan City has now been divided into six distinct barangays, the Presidential Communications Office ...
Headlines
fbtw
Quiboloy sets conditions for surrender

Quiboloy sets conditions for surrender

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 17 hours ago
Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy is asking for “written guarantees” from authorities as he...
Headlines
fbtw
Public reminded of April 15 e-bike ban

Public reminded of April 15 e-bike ban

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Manila city government yesterday reminded users of electric bicycles...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR chief breaks silence on reported family landholdings

DENR chief breaks silence on reported family landholdings

By Bella Cariaso | 1 day ago
Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Friday broke her silence on allegations that her position as Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Foreign military 'intervention' warned in upcoming West Philippine Sea naval drill

Foreign military 'intervention' warned in upcoming West Philippine Sea naval drill

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
A progressive fisherfolk group warned that the upcoming Philippines-Japan-Australia-US joint naval drills could increase tensions...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China coast guard harasses Philippine boats

China coast guard harasses Philippine boats

By Ghio Ong | 17 hours ago
Another case of Chinese harassment in Philippine waters has been reported – this time with Filipino fishermen on the...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos issues EO adopting 5-year national cybersecurity plan

Marcos issues EO adopting 5-year national cybersecurity plan

By Helen Flores | 17 hours ago
To strengthen the security and resilience of the country’s cyberspace, President Marcos has issued an order adopting...
Headlines
fbtw
Meralco power rates expected to go down this month

Meralco power rates expected to go down this month

By Patrick Miguel | 17 hours ago
Lower power rates may be expected this month due to lower generation and transmission charges, according to energy utility...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Limit political influence in protected areas permits&rsquo;

‘Limit political influence in protected areas permits’

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 17 hours ago
Sen. Cynthia Villar yesterday proposed easing local politicians’ influence in approving permits for protected areas,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with