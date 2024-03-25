Hot, humid weather expected during Holy Week

Catholic faithful raise their palm fronds during the blessing in front of a church as part of the traditional lenten devotion on Palm Sunday in Manila on March 24, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday that the Philippines can expect warm and humid weather during Holy Week, with scattered rain showers possible in some areas.

Easterlies, or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, will be the prevailing weather system affecting the country from March 25 to 31, according to PAGASA.

On Monday, easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and CARAGA.

Easterlies will gradually move northward, affecting the provinces of Quezon and Aurora by Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with the possibility of isolated rain or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said that generally fair weather is expected across the Philippines from Wednesday to Sunday, except for isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, which are more likely over the eastern section of the country.

“It’s possible to have hot and humid weather in Metro Manila and a large part of the country for the rest of the week,” PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

PAGASA advised the public to limit physical outdoor activities between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., when temperatures are highest.

It also reminded the public to drink water regularly, seek shaded areas, and wear light-colored clothing to avoid fatigue, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion.