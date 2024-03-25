^

Headlines

Hot, humid weather expected during Holy Week

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 25, 2024 | 4:08pm
Hot, humid weather expected during Holy Week
Catholic faithful raise their palm fronds during the blessing in front of a church as part of the traditional lenten devotion on Palm Sunday in Manila on March 24, 2024.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA said on Monday that the Philippines can expect warm and humid weather during Holy Week, with scattered rain showers possible in some areas.

Easterlies, or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, will be the prevailing weather system affecting the country from March 25 to 31, according to PAGASA. 

On Monday, easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Bicol region, Eastern Visayas, and CARAGA. 

Easterlies will gradually move northward, affecting the provinces of Quezon and Aurora by Tuesday. 

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with the possibility of isolated rain or thunderstorms. 

PAGASA said that generally fair weather is expected across the Philippines from Wednesday to Sunday, except for isolated rain showers or thunderstorms, which are more likely over the eastern section of the country. 

“It’s possible to have hot and humid weather in Metro Manila and a large part of the country for the rest of the week,” PAGASA weather forecaster Veronica Torres told TeleRadyo Serbisyo.

PAGASA advised the public to limit physical outdoor activities between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m., when temperatures are highest. 

It also reminded the public to drink water regularly, seek shaded areas, and wear light-colored clothing to avoid fatigue, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion.

vuukle comment

HOLY WEEK

PAGASA

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

PSA opens PhilSys registration for ages 1 to 4

By Louella Desiderio | 16 hours ago
Children ages one to four years old can now register with the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) for the national...
Headlines
fbtw
United States: China disregarding international sea law

United States: China disregarding international sea law

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
The United States denounced China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea on Saturday, which injured three Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

Consider alliances with Netherlands, Norway, DFA urged

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs should consider alliances with non-defense allies like Norway, the Netherlands and other...
Headlines
fbtw
Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

Expelled solon Teves eyes political asylum; detention extended

By Ian Laqui | 22 hours ago
The legal team of expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is looking to exhaust all legal remedies possible, including political...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines says three soldiers hurt by China water cannon

Philippines says three soldiers hurt by China water cannon

8 hours ago
Three Philippine troops were injured in the latest China Coast Guard water cannon attack on a Filipino supply vessel near...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOE monitoring power situation amid El Ni&ntilde;o

DOE monitoring power situation amid El Niño

By Patrick Miguel | 16 hours ago
Following the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s recent declaration that...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor&rsquo;

‘P7 billion senior high vouchers went to non-poor’

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 16 hours ago
Aside from around 19,000 “ghosts” or undocumented students receiving government assistance, more than P7 billion...
Headlines
fbtw
United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists&rsquo; achievements

United Kingdom government recognizes University of the Philippines scientists’ achievements

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 16 hours ago
Two scientists at the University of the Philippines-Diliman were recognized by the British government for their contributions...
Headlines
fbtw
Workers seek Church help on wage hike

Workers seek Church help on wage hike

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
The Federation of Free Workers (FFW) is seeking the intervention of the Catholic Church for immediate passage of the pending...
Headlines
fbtw
India&rsquo;s external affairs minister to visit Philippines

India’s external affairs minister to visit Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will undertake his second visit to the Philippines from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with