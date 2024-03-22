^

Headlines

Teves nabbed in East Timor

Daphne Galvez - The Philippine Star
March 22, 2024 | 1:18am
Teves nabbed in East Timor
This screengrab shows of Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.
Congressman Arnie A. Teves / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. was arrested yesterday afternoon in East Timor.

The Department of Justice confirmed last night that Teves was arrested by the Scientific and Criminal Investigation Police in the capital Dili at 4 p.m. while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

Teves is charged as the mastermind in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others at Degamo’s home in Pamplona town on March 4, 2023.

Teves was in the US at the time ostensibly for medical treatment and refused to return to the Philippines, claiming threats to his life.

This prompted the House of Representatives to suspend and later expel him.

He was eventually traced to East Timor, where he tried but failed to get political asylum.

The Philippine government has canceled his passport. The Interpol also issued an international Red Notice for his provisional detention pending turnover to the state seeking his arrest.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Philippine and Timorese authorities are preparing Teves’ extradition.

“Today's apprehension of Teves is a testament to the power of international cooperation. It sends a clear message that no terrorist can evade justice and that nations stand united in safeguarding the safety and security of their citizens,” DOJ chief Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

vuukle comment

ARNOLFO TEVES JR.
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

Duterte: No penalty for teacher in viral scolding video

11 hours ago
Duterte simply advised the teacher to take a moment to calm down when feeling frustrated. 
Headlines
fbtw
Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

Timor-Leste police nabs Interpol red-listed Teves

By Ian Laqui | 4 hours ago
Law enforcement authorities of  East Timor have arrested the expelled lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr., the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia &ndash; report

Philippines 2nd happiest country in Southeast Asia – report

By Janvic Mateo | 1 day ago
The Philippines is the second happiest country in Southeast Asia, according to the annual World Happiness Report released...
Headlines
fbtw
Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

Economic Cha-cha gets final House OK

By Delon Porcalla | 1 day ago
As scheduled, the House of Representatives approved on third and final reading last night Resolution of Both Houses No. 7...
Headlines
fbtw
LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

LIST: Mall hours for 2024 Holy Week

By Ian Laqui | 11 hours ago
Several malls and shopping establishments will have adjusted operating hours during certain days in the Holy Week but will...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

Philippines, US air forces back together for Cope Thunder

By Michael Punongbayan | 4 hours ago
The Philippine Air Force and the US Pacific Air Force are set to embark on joint exercises – involving their advanced...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise&rsquo;

Senate concurrence needed to revoke SMNI franchise’

By Delon Porcalla | 4 hours ago
The revocation of the legislative franchise of Sonshine Media Network Inc. by the House of Representatives would have to be...
Headlines
fbtw

Heads should roll over Chinese recruitment in PCG – lawmaker

By Delon Porcalla | 4 hours ago
Whether in good faith or not, recruiting Chinese nationals into the Philippine Coast Guard should make the concerned government officials “accountable” even if the foreigners were just members of an auxiliary...
Headlines
fbtw
DA chief orders transfer of suspended NFA supervisors&rsquo; authority

DA chief orders transfer of suspended NFA supervisors’ authority

By Bella Cariaso | 4 hours ago
The transfer of authority of suspended warehouse supervisors of the National Food Authority has been ordered by Agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH launches intensified campaign vs measles

DOH launches intensified campaign vs measles

By Rhodina Villanueva | 4 hours ago
A renewed and intensified vaccination campaign against measles has been launched by the Department of Health.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with