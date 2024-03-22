Teves nabbed in East Timor

MANILA, Philippines — Expelled Negros Oriental congressman Arnolfo Teves Jr. was arrested yesterday afternoon in East Timor.

The Department of Justice confirmed last night that Teves was arrested by the Scientific and Criminal Investigation Police in the capital Dili at 4 p.m. while playing golf at the Top Golf Driving Range and Bar.

Teves is charged as the mastermind in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and nine others at Degamo’s home in Pamplona town on March 4, 2023.

Teves was in the US at the time ostensibly for medical treatment and refused to return to the Philippines, claiming threats to his life.

This prompted the House of Representatives to suspend and later expel him.

He was eventually traced to East Timor, where he tried but failed to get political asylum.

The Philippine government has canceled his passport. The Interpol also issued an international Red Notice for his provisional detention pending turnover to the state seeking his arrest.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Philippine and Timorese authorities are preparing Teves’ extradition.

“Today's apprehension of Teves is a testament to the power of international cooperation. It sends a clear message that no terrorist can evade justice and that nations stand united in safeguarding the safety and security of their citizens,” DOJ chief Jesus Crispin Remulla said.