LPG price up; mixed adjustments for gasoline, diesel

A worker unloads tanks of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in front of an LPG station in Paco and Tondo, Manila on January 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Solane and Petron have increased their liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices by P0.27 per kilogram and P0.30 per kg VAT-inclusive, respectively.

According to Petron, the increase “reflects the international contract price of LPG for the month of March.”

Increases in both brands took effect yesterday.

Last month, Solane and Petron increased LPG price by P0.91 and P0.95 per kg, respectively.

The largest increase so far this year was in January, when LPG prices went up by P3.40 and P3.45 per kg. for Petron and Solane, respectively.