President Marcos to Filipinos: Bring creativity to global stage

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos attend the “Art X Design: A Special Reception of the 50 Years of Philippine Design and Beyond” exhibit at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on February 23, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos called on creative industry stakeholders yesterday to collaborate with local and international partners to enhance the design community and improve global competitiveness of Philippine products and services.

During the launch of ART X DESIGN at the National Museum in Manila, Marcos said the Philippine design economy generated nearly P3 trillion in revenues and contributed P1.2 trillion in gross value to the economy in 2020.

It has also generated more than 700,000 jobs, accounting for nearly two percent of the country’s total employment, the President said.

“So, I call on all stakeholders, agencies and partners in the Philippine creative industries to come together to strengthen our design community and to cultivate collaborations with both local and international allies,” Marcos said.

“Because together, we can enhance the global competitiveness of Filipino products and services, broaden trade horizons and nurture a vibrant and sustainable economy that embodies the pinnacle of Filipino artistry and creativity,” he said.

More than its contribution to the economy, designs and creatives help shape Filipino culture, the Chief Executive said.

“And why is that important? It is important because the culture is the shared consciousness of a nation and it defines and answers the question: What is it to be Filipino?” he said.

Marcos said the creative sector is “a very important unifying force.”

“You cannot unify a nation if you do not have a common identity, if you do not have a shared consciousness and that [is] being defined by our creatives,” he said.

The launch of ART X DESIGN is in line with the observance of National Arts Month. It is also part of the year-long celebration of the golden jubilee of the Design Center of the Philippines.

Marcos said his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, envisioned a future for a brilliant design industry in the 1970s.

“In 1973, her vision came to fruition with the establishment of the Design Center, laying the groundwork for Filipino creativity to dazzle the global stage,” the President said.

He said his government remains committed to strengthening the design and creative industries by implementing forward-thinking legislation such as the Philippine Design Competitiveness Act, Philippine Creative Industries Development Act of 2022 and other policies to promote innovation, support entrepreneurship and protect intellectual property.