^

Headlines

President Marcos to Filipinos: Bring creativity to global stage

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
February 24, 2024 | 10:00am
President Marcos to Filipinos: Bring creativity to global stage
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos attend the “Art X Design: A Special Reception of the 50 Years of Philippine Design and Beyond” exhibit at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Manila on February 23, 2024.
PPA pool photos by Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos called on creative industry stakeholders yesterday to collaborate with local and international partners to enhance the design community and improve global competitiveness of Philippine products and services.

During the launch of ART X DESIGN at the National Museum in Manila, Marcos said the Philippine design economy generated nearly P3 trillion in revenues and contributed P1.2 trillion in gross value to the economy in 2020.

It has also generated more than 700,000 jobs, accounting for nearly two percent of the country’s total employment, the President said.

“So, I call on all stakeholders, agencies and partners in the Philippine creative industries to come together to strengthen our design community and to cultivate collaborations with both local and international allies,” Marcos said.

“Because together, we can enhance the global competitiveness of Filipino products and services, broaden trade horizons and nurture a vibrant and sustainable economy that embodies the pinnacle of Filipino artistry and creativity,” he said.

More than its contribution to the economy, designs and creatives help shape Filipino culture, the Chief Executive said.

“And why is that important? It is important because the culture is the shared consciousness of a nation and it defines and answers the question: What is it to be Filipino?” he said.

Marcos said the creative sector is “a very important unifying force.”

“You cannot unify a nation if you do not have a common identity, if you do not have a shared consciousness and that [is] being defined by our creatives,” he said.

The launch of ART X DESIGN is in line with the observance of National Arts Month. It is also part of the year-long celebration of the golden jubilee of the Design Center of the Philippines.

Marcos said his mother, former first lady Imelda Marcos, envisioned a future for a brilliant design industry in the 1970s.

“In 1973, her vision came to fruition with the establishment of the Design Center, laying the groundwork for Filipino creativity to dazzle the global stage,” the President said.

He said his government remains committed to strengthening the design and creative industries by implementing forward-thinking legislation such as the Philippine Design Competitiveness Act, Philippine Creative Industries Development Act of 2022 and other policies to promote innovation, support entrepreneurship and protect intellectual property.

vuukle comment

ART
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippines reaffirms upholding&nbsp;rule of law, settlement of disputes

Philippines reaffirms upholding rule of law, settlement of disputes

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
The Philippines, through the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), reaffirmed its commitment yesterday to upholding the rule...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima: Marcos administration &lsquo;breathing room&rsquo; from Duterte&rsquo;s &lsquo;authoritarian regime&rsquo;

De Lima: Marcos administration ‘breathing room’ from Duterte’s ‘authoritarian regime’

By Nillicent Bautista | 10 hours ago
The administration of President Marcos provides a “breathing room” from the “authoritarian regime”...
Headlines
fbtw
Ex-VP Robredo open to running in 2025 elections &mdash; spokesperson

Ex-VP Robredo open to running in 2025 elections — spokesperson

17 hours ago
Former Vice President Leni Robredo remains open to running for a position in the 2025 elections alongside other candidates...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA 4th worst in Asia, Middle East for business travel

NAIA 4th worst in Asia, Middle East for business travel

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 10 hours ago
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport has been named as the fourth worst gateway in Asia and the Middle East by business...
Headlines
fbtw
Congress to Quiboloy: Come out of hiding

Congress to Quiboloy: Come out of hiding

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 10 hours ago
Lawmakers yesterday called on Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader Apollo Quiboloy to come out of hiding and attend the congressional...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;China destroyed 21,000 acres of West Philippine Sea coral reefs&rsquo;

‘China destroyed 21,000 acres of West Philippine Sea coral reefs’

By Bella Cariaso | 2 hours ago
The country faces a decline in fisheries production amid reports that China has destroyed at least 21,000 acres of coral reefs...
Headlines
fbtw
No suspension of 5 percent hike in PhilHealth contribution

No suspension of 5 percent hike in PhilHealth contribution

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
There will be no suspension in the five percent increase in premium contribution to the Philippine Health and Insurance Corp....
Headlines
fbtw

US-funded training lab vs biochem threats opened

By Michael Punongbayan | 10 hours ago
A US-funded training center for Filipinos intended to help deal effectively with biological and chemical security threats has been unveiled in Silang, Cavite.
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec: 507,317 apply to register as voters

Comelec: 507,317 apply to register as voters

By Rhodina Villanueva | 10 hours ago
More than half a million people have filed their applications so far to become registered voters, according to the Commission...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with