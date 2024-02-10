On Year of the Dragon, Marcos calls on Filipinos to reflect on past victories

People pray and light the incense at a temple, on the eve of the Lunar New Year of the Dragon in Manila on Feb. 9, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. called on fellow Filipinos to reflect on their accomplishments last 2023 as he greets the entire country during the Chinese New Year.

2024 marks the "Year of the Wood Dragon," a fire-breathing mythical creature that Malacañang closely relates to power, might and imperial influence over everything.

"This occasion brims with infinite opportunities as we gather to pay homage to the heritage of the dragon, a timeless symbol of power, wisdom and courage," said the president in a statement for the Filipino-Chinese community on Saturday.

"In its majestic presence, let us reflect on our accomplishments in the past year, cherishing the triumphs that elevated our spirits and nourished our souls."

Marcos said he is hoping that last year's victories could rekindle everyone's "enthusiasm and optimism" in uplifting and steering the Philippines to greather heights.

He also urged everyone to internalize that the Year of the Dragon brings "endless possibilities," realizing the creature's endless horizon.

"As one diverse yet united community, may we immerse ourselves in the richness of our cultural identity and lay the groundwork for a more peaceful, harmonious and progressive Philippines," the head of state added.

"I wish everyone an auspicious and bountiful Chinese New Year."

While Chinese New Year is officially being celebrated on Saturday, it could be remembered that Marcos declared the preceding Friday as an additional special non-working holiday in connection with the festivities.

Currently, there are no official figures on the population of Filipino-Chinese in the country.

However, the Senate last 2013 estimates around 1.35 million ethnic (or pure) Chinese living in the Philippines. Filipinos with Chinese descent was earlier placed at around 22.8 million of the population.