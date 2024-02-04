^

TESDA develops content creation course

February 4, 2024 | 6:10pm
MANILA, Philippines — The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has developed a course on content creation, tapping into the booming online income potential.

TESDA Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu stressed the importance of equipping content creators with the necessary skills to convey their messages effectively and ensure the quality of materials they upload on various platforms.

“Virtual networks and communities have enabled us to connect with our audience, build brand awareness, and strengthen engagement. However, the effectiveness of our efforts relies heavily on the quality and relevance of the content we share,” Mangudadatu said. 

According to TESDA, offering a content creation course can help Filipinos “to make the most of online livelihood opportunities using readily available technology and mostly in the comfort of their own homes.”

Mangudadatu also urged vocational training centers to offer courses on content creation using the competency standards developed by TESDA in coordination with the Kapisanan ng Social Media Broadcasters ng Pilipinas, Inc.

The course covers creating concepts for social media posting, translating ideas into multimedia content and propagating content. 

“Many of our kababayans are very talented and resourceful, and I am confident that if given the right skills, they will be better positioned to create content that resonate better with their audience, foster meaningful connections, and ultimately contribute significantly to society,” Mangudadatu said. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

